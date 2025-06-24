Uran PAPs move HC over 40-year delay in rehabilitation

Navi Mumbai: More than four decades after being displaced for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) project, 256 families from Sheva Koliwada have approached the Bombay High Court, seeking long-pending rehabilitation. Navi Mumbai, India - February 26, 2021: Fishermen stage Channel Bandh agitation to protest against Union Government and JNPT in the middle of Arabian Sea by blocking JNPT water channel, over rehabilitation of fishing community in Uran in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, February 26, 2021. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra Small Scale Traditional Fish Workers Union has filed a writ petition on behalf of the Project Affected Persons (PAPs), naming the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the state government, and other authorities as respondents. The petition was filed through the union’s president Nandkumar Pawar and general secretary Ramesh Bhaskar.

“We represent 88 farmers and 168 non-farmers who were displaced in 1983 but have since been left to live in substandard transit camps at Hanuman Koliwada,” said Pawar. “These families have lived without basic amenities—no clean water, sanitation, drainage, or safe electricity—since 1986. We’ve waited over 40 years for justice.”

The petition invokes statutory rehabilitation obligations under the Maharashtra Project Affected Persons Rehabilitation Act, 1976. It also seeks enforcement of an approved proposal dated January 24 this year, which allocates 10.16 hectares of land for rehabilitation. Though the land has been identified by JNPA and the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the petition states that no action has followed.

“In April, JNPA told us the Cabinet would clear the proposal by May, but nothing has moved,” said Pawar. “Despite repeated assurances from the Centre and the state, there’s been no concrete action. We’ve held protests, met ministers and officials, but our suffering continues.”

The petition also seeks interim relief, including ₹50 lakh compensation per family for prolonged displacement and mental distress, as well as the appointment of a court-monitored committee to oversee the rehabilitation process.

“We’ve also asked the court to direct immediate upgrades to the transit camps—potable water, sanitation, drainage, structural safety, and other essential civic services,” Pawar added.

Bhaskar, the second petitioner, pointed out that in 1982 the state government had agreed to ensure proper and timely resettlement of the affected households. “JNPA had acquired 17.28 hectares in Mouje Boripakhadi for rehabilitation in 1985-86, but only 2 hectares were developed for the temporary camp. The rest has remained untouched. The camp itself is in a deplorable condition and poses serious safety risks.”

He also said that no alternative livelihoods were provided after traditional fishing activities in the area were disrupted due to the port’s development.

Responding to the petition, a JNPA spokesperson said, “JNPA has met its commitments. Resettlement is the state government’s responsibility. However, treating this as a special case, JNPA has proposed land and a budget for rehabilitation. The proposal is currently with the Cabinet for approval.”