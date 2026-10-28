Vasai-Virar fines 60-plus builders 1 lakh each for flouting pollution norms

MUMBAI: With Mumbai topping India’s most polluted cities list on October 15, neighbouring Vasai-Virar is cracking down on construction sites for flouting air pollution control norms, with the civic body imposing fines of ₹1 lakh each on more than 60 builders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) found that several developers had failed to install mandatory air quality monitoring system (AQMS) display boards at their sites, while some others were allegedly displaying misleading readings that showed better air quality than the actual conditions.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

VVCMC commissioner Prithviraj BP said the civic administration had taken action against more than 60 builders following inspections. “During our inspections, we found that more than 60 builders had either failed to install AQMS displays or were providing incorrect information. A fine of ₹1 lakh has been imposed on each violator,” he said.

Construction sites generate dust from cement, sand, soil and other building materials, contributing to pollution in surrounding areas. To monitor pollution levels, developers are required to install AQMS displays showing particulate matter levels and other air quality readings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, alleged violations have raised questions about the reliability of the data being displayed at several sites in Vasai-Virar. Social activist Mackenzie Dabre alleged that some AQMS boards showed air quality comparable to that of cities abroad, despite ongoing construction activity, casting doubt on the accuracy of the readings. To tighten enforcement, the civic administration has formed ward-level inspection teams to check whether construction sites have installed AQMS displays and sensors and are complying with other mandatory pollution control measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, alleged violations have raised questions about the reliability of the data being displayed at several sites in Vasai-Virar. Social activist Mackenzie Dabre alleged that some AQMS boards showed air quality comparable to that of cities abroad, despite ongoing construction activity, casting doubt on the accuracy of the readings. To tighten enforcement, the civic administration has formed ward-level inspection teams to check whether construction sites have installed AQMS displays and sensors and are complying with other mandatory pollution control measures. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The civic body has also drawn up a winter action plan to tackle air pollution, with a focus on enforcing dust and emission control measures at construction sites.

The commissioner said inspections would be intensified and penalties doubled to deter developers from violating pollution control norms. The drive is aimed at improving air quality and ensuring greater accountability among builders in the rapidly urbanising Vasai-Virar region.