Mumbai: Work on the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL), which is part of phase 2 of the Mumbai Coastal Road, has reached its farthest point from the city’s shoreline—900 metres into the Arabian Sea—between Bandra and Juhu, according to officials aware of developments. Versova-Bandra Sea Link reaches farthest point into the sea

Piling work on the sea link, officially named the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sagari Setu, is currently underway. At the same time, construction of cable-stayed bridges for four connectors—Bandra, Carter Road, Juhu Koliwada and Versova—has begun, officials said. Ready-mix concrete plants have been set up on floating jetties at locations where pillars will be installed.

The 25-km VBSL will be a crucial point of intersection for the Nariman Point-Worli phase of the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the south, and the Versova-Kandivali-Bhayandar phase of the coastal road in the north.

“This project remained stuck in discussions for a decade, but our double-engine government has achieved 26% physical progress with a firm May 2028 deadline,” said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, the new sea link is expected to have a 100-year lifespan. It will also lead to the removal of 1,585 mangroves, for which permissions have been obtained, officials said.

“Unlike the Atal Setu, which was built over a creek, this is far more challenging as it is on the sea,” said an engineer at the site. “The waves are extremely choppy, the soil is a mix of hard volcanic rock and clay, with the connectors passing over reefs. We are maintaining a depth of 15 to 30 metres, depending on the need for installing these pillars. Due to rapid climate change, the on-site conditions are a big challenge. At times, it takes two to three hours to ferry the materials, though it is 900 meters from the bay.”

The proposed Mumbai Coastal Road (North) will span about 60 km, including interchanges and connecting roads. Once completed, it is expected to cut travel time between Versova and Bhayandar from 90-120 minutes to 15-20 minutes. The project is slated for completion by December 2028.