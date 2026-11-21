NAVI MUMBAI: A wallet found in a forested patch along Mahape-Shilphata Road led a family searching for their missing relative to a gruesome discovery on Wednesday evening. Manu Madan Prasad, 30, who had been missing since Tuesday afternoon, was found lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit, around 500 metres from the Mahape check post.

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According to the police complaint, Prasad had left home for work at around 2pm on November 17 but did not return. His family grew worried when his mobile phone was found switched off and began searching for him. On Wednesday afternoon, his younger brother, Gulshan, learnt that Prasad’s wallet had been found in a forested stretch along the roadside.

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Gulshan, along with Prasad’s friends Mithun Kumar Bharti and Vishal, initially searched for him at their workplace in the Mahape-Shilphata area, where the three worked together. However, they could not find any trace of him.

Meanwhile, Prasad’s elder brother, Ranu Kumar Prasad, a security guard with a private company in Mahape, rushed to Kopri village after learning about his disappearance and met the two friends. The group then headed towards Mahape-Shilphata Road to continue the search.

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{{^usCountry}} At around 5pm, they spotted Prasad lying motionless on his back in a forested patch near the footpath. He was wearing a pink saree and had a deep, bloodied wound on the right side of his neck, apparently inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. The family immediately alerted the police through the emergency helpline 112. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At around 5pm, they spotted Prasad lying motionless on his back in a forested patch near the footpath. He was wearing a pink saree and had a deep, bloodied wound on the right side of his neck, apparently inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. The family immediately alerted the police through the emergency helpline 112. {{/usCountry}}

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An ambulance took Prasad to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

The Turbhe police registered a murder case against an unidentified person under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (punishment for murder) at 2.43am on November 19. The murder is suspected to have taken place sometime before 5pm on November 18.

The police are yet to establish the motive behind the killing or identify the assailant.