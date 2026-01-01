Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Jan 2-4)

Vivarta Transformations: From Rasa to Action (dance recital and discussion) K-pop star Jung Kook is the youngest BTS member, one who found success as a solo artist in 2023, with the launch of his popular album ‘Golden’. (BMS)

What: At this event, you don’t just get to see a beautiful Bharatnatyam performance, but you also get to participate in a talk about climate change and what you can do to stem the tide. Led by acclaimed Bharatanatyam choreographer Sujatha Srinivasan, the recital is rooted in the Sanskrit concept of ‘vivarta’ (transformation). It captures the many moods and timelines of nature, from serenity to imbalance, and rupture to renewal through movement. The discussion after invites viewers to share their views on what they saw on stage, how they felt and reflect on the climate crisis.

When: Friday; 7.30 pm

Where: The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Bandra Kurla Complex

Entry: ₹450. Book on nmacc.com

Golden: The Moments, Jung Kook Exhibition

What: K-pop star Jung Kook is the youngest BTS member, one who found success as a solo artist in 2023, with the launch of his popular album ‘Golden’. The show displays his awards, plaques, performance gear, music video installations and stage outfits. There are also interactive audio experiences and opportunities for fans to leave messages for Kook. Go and sing out loud.

When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday; Slots available from 10am to 10pm

Where: Stage 1, Mehboob Studios, Hill Road, Bandra

Entry: ₹1,499 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Seen Unseen (art exhibition)

What: Mumbai has so many shades, colours and flavours that some gems just pass us by. Artist and illustrator Zainab Tambawala pays attention to those unseen bits of the city and captures them in watercolour. She often paints outdoors, live, watching the everyday action unfold before her. From labourers at work and handcarts in motion to quiet pauses at bus stops, you will see some of you and a lot of the city in this exhibition.

When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 11am to 7pm

Where: 47 A, Khotachiwadi, Girgaum

Entry: Free

Pint of View Mumbai’s Extra Dimensions Exploration (lecture)

What: An evening with beer, snacks and a professor. Physicist K Sridhar of Azim Premji University delivers an informal talk about the world beyond three dimensions as he discusses string theory. Questions are encouraged, even silly ones, even the bits you didn’t understand in sci-fi films. Do we really live in a world with only three spatial dimensions, or are there more hiding in plain sight? Why would we even want more? It’s a legit opportunity to get nerdy and meet other nerds.

When: Sunday; 4pm

Where: Woodside Inn, Pali Naka, Bandra West

Entry: From ₹1,499. Book on urbanaut.app

Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan (play)

What: A quintessential Mumbai play, it is written and directed by Nadira Zaheer Babbar. It stages stories of five migrants who come to the city to realise their dreams. They live in the same house and form an indomitable bond while enduring the city together. But at the heart of the play is one crucial question – have you ever considered Mumbai your own? Do people ever even thanked it for fulfilling their dreams? Have you?

When: Saturday; 5pm and 8.30pm

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Entry: From ₹500. Book on prithvitheatre.org