MUMBAI: The Sunetra Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is gripped by intense internal friction, with veteran leaders voicing their discontent over the rising influence of her elder son, Parth Pawar -- notably his endeavours to consolidate control over the party’s organisation by handpicking loyalists for key positions.

What’s driving Parth’s increasing sway in NCP?

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Recent appointments illustrate this: Zeeshan Siddique was inducted as the Mumbai unit chief and Umesh Patil became the party’s chief spokesperson. Both are considered close confidantes of Parth.

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The senior leaders’ unease was also fueled by an organisational revamp purportedly drawn up after consulting poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s team. Veteran party loyalists, who stood by Ajit Pawar when he engineered the split in the party in 2023, suspect that the proposed changes could be part of a larger strategy to sideline them and gradually diminish their influence, insiders noted.

Parth, 36, who secured a post-graduate diploma in management from the Pune Institute of Business Management, in 2023, made his foray into electoral politics by asserting himself against the wishes of his great-uncle, Sharad Pawar, who opposed his candidacy from the Maval constituency ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Although Pawar eventually relented, Parth’s electoral debut was unsuccessful; he lost to sitting (undivided) Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne by a margin of over 2.15 lakh votes.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, he made two attempts for a Rajya Sabha nomination in 2024 – the first in February, when a seat fell vacant following the resignation of NCP working president Praful Patel, but he withdrew when his father Ajit Pawar decided to nominate Sunetra instead. He made another attempt in June of that year when another Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant, but the party eventually nominated Nitin Patil from Satara. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, he made two attempts for a Rajya Sabha nomination in 2024 – the first in February, when a seat fell vacant following the resignation of NCP working president Praful Patel, but he withdrew when his father Ajit Pawar decided to nominate Sunetra instead. He made another attempt in June of that year when another Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant, but the party eventually nominated Nitin Patil from Satara. {{/usCountry}}

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He made himself scarce thereafter, only to come into the spotlight after his father’s death on January 28, 2026, rapidly moving into key organisational positions. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha on the same day his mother was unanimously elected as the NCP’s national president on February 25. He was subsequently inducted into the party’s National Committee -- its highest decision-making body -- and appointed national general secretary and coordinator, positions that placed him at the centre of the party’s organisational strategy and coordination among its various units.

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“His rapid rise was perceived within the organisation as a conscious effort to consolidate decision-making within the Pawar family, a perception that has only strengthened following the latest developments,” an NCP insider said.

Today, Parth is believed to single-handedly manage organisational affairs and make decisions without adequately consulting senior leaders. Consequently, the top brass feels disrespected as this is a far cry from the respect they once received under Sharad Pawar’s leadership, who groomed many of them during their early political careers.

“Even Pawar Saheb used to convene core committee meetings and discuss proposals he wanted to implement in the party’s interest. The tradition was followed by Ajit Dada, who consulted senior leaders before taking decisions,” a senior NCP leader pointed out.

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A party insider also claimed Parth’s overt criticism of several seniors has exacerbated the conflict. “The NCP chief and her son did not share the knowledge about hiring Prashant Kishor, except denying media reports about engaging his services. Curious about the arrangement, I personally asked Kishor about his association with the party. He told me that he was not associated with the NCP in any capacity and had only agreed to help Parth wherever required,” a senior party leader revealed, requesting anonymity.

However, those close to Parth describe him as hardworking and dedicated, saying his growing involvement in politics is a consequence of the circumstances following his father’s death.

“He was managing the family’s many businesses as his father was a full-time politician. Now that Ajit Dada is no more and his mother needs him the most, he has decided to shoulder the responsibility,” said a close Parth aide.

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However, Parth’s political journey has not been without controversy. Last year, his name figured in the controversy surrounding a 40-acre prime government-owned plot in Pune’s Mundhwa area, which was transferred to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which he is a majority partner. The subsequent waiver of stamp duty charges amounting to around ₹21 crore triggered further allegations and political backlash. However, the Economic Offences Wing, in its chargesheet in the case, did not name Parth.

While his aim so far has been to find a foothold in the party, backed by a formidable political legacy, it is yet to be seen how Parth translates this into a larger influence, especially as seniors recently pointed out that he and his mother are on the back-foot after NCP failed to win a single seat in the legislative council election, while the rival NCP (SP) won two.