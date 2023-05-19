Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman stages house break-in after spending husband’s money on lover

Woman stages house break-in after spending husband’s money on lover

ByMegha Sood, Mumbai
May 19, 2023 01:00 AM IST

A woman in India staged a fake house break-in to cover up her spending of her husband's money on her boyfriend. The police initially believed her story but later discovered her affair and arrested her accomplices.

A 38-year-old woman from Vasai would get 1 lakh from her husband, who is working with a private firm in Dubai, every month towards household and her personal expenses. But instead, she would splurge a large portion of this amount on his boyfriend – buying him expensive presents and taking him on trips.

This affair had been going on for a year until recently when her husband told her that he would be coming to India in June. Scared that he would find out about her lavish spending and eventually her secret love story, she staged a house break-in.

Interestingly, the police initially bought her story.

Sampat Patil, senior police inspector at Manikpur police station, said the woman, Nikhat Azgar Khan, filed a complaint claiming that burglars broke open the main door lock on May 10 and made away with cash and jewellery worth of 12 lakh from the cupboard.

“After registering a case, we scanned the CCTV footage of the housing society where the woman stays, and the road leading to the building. We tracked one Kamar Khan, 35, in Dahisar and arrested him on Monday,” said Rahuraj Ranavade, senior police inspector of crime branch unit 2, Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar police.

Based on Kamar’s revelations, the police arrested his accomplice Nasim Khan, 40, on the same day and found some cash in his house, Patil said. “Since Nasim and Nikhat stay in the same building, we thought he might have targeted her house, knowing that she was out for the entire day on May 10.”

However, in his statement to the police, Nasim allegedly said that he had been dating Nikhat for the last one year. “Nasim also told us that she had spent the money that her husband sent her each month on buying him expensive gifts and their outings,” Patil said, adding Kamar is a friend of Nasim.

Police officials said when Nikhat realised that her husband might seek an explanation for the expenses which she did not have, she asked Nasim to break into her house on May 10. “She also told Nasim to ransack the house to make the break-in appear genuine and rob the valuables and keep them in his house till the police case turned cold,” said Poornima Chaughule-Shrigi, deputy commissioner of police, Vasai-Virar.

Chaughule-Shrigi said they would now close the case against the two men and file a case against Nikhat for misleading the police using a fake complaint.

