MUMBAI: A 62-year-old woman died on Friday evening, four days after her 28-year-old son allegedly bashed her head against a wall at their home in Goregaon West. The Bangur Nagar police, who had arrested the son, Abhishek Karande, for attempt to murder, will now add a murder charge.

Woman, 62, dies days after being assaulted by son in Goregaon

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According to the police, Abhishek hit his mother, Sadhana Karande, on the head against a wall while his elder brother was away with his daughter. She suffered a severe head injury.

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The elder brother told the police that he left home around 7pm on November 9 to go to Goregaon with his six-year-old daughter, after an argument with Abhishek, who was drunk.

When he returned around 7.45pm, the door was locked from outside. On entering, he allegedly found his mother unconscious in a pool of blood, with Abhishek lying nearby in an inebriated state and household articles strewn about. He noticed severe injuries on her head, face and nose, and scratches around her neck.

As he raised an alarm, Abhishek allegedly got up, abused him and assaulted him as well. Neighbours separated the two, and called the police. The woman was rushed to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, where she was admitted.

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{{^usCountry}} The brother told the police that Abhishek was upset over having to bear household expenses and had attacked their mother with the intention of killing her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brother told the police that Abhishek was upset over having to bear household expenses and had attacked their mother with the intention of killing her. {{/usCountry}}