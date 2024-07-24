Woman booked for using forged documents to travel to Pakistan

THANE: The Thane police are investigating a woman who allegedly used fabricated documents to obtain a passport to travel to Pakistan. The woman, Nagma Magsud Ali, has returned to Thane, according to police officials. A case has been registered against her and one other individual for forging documents. HT Image

Nagma Ali, 23, submitted fabricated documents to the police to obtain a passport and visa, with assistance from another individual. A complaint was filed by a police officer at the Vartak Nagar police station against both individuals under sections 465 (Forgery), 468 (cheating), 471 (Using false documents), 419 (Impersonation), and 420 (Deception), read with section 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Indian Passports Act.

The episode, which started in May 2023 and lasted until May 2024, involved Ali submitting crucial documents, including her PAN card, Aadhaar card, and birth certificates for herself and her daughter, with altered names. These documents were allegedly created at a Xerox shop in Lokmanya Nagar bus depot and attached to the passport application.

She also submitted these documents to the Vartak Nagar police station for verification. Based on these fabricated documents, she obtained a passport and subsequently a visa for Pakistan, where she traveled. Intelligence agencies later discovered the forged documents.

Senior police officers have confirmed registering an FIR against the woman for obtaining a passport and visa using forged documents. “The details are confidential, and we cannot reveal anything apart from the case that has been registered,” officials said.

Charges have also been filed against an unidentified man for facilitating the creation of these fake documents for Ali. A probe into the crime is underway, and no arrests have been made so far, police said.