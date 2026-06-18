Woman killed, 2 hurt as speeding car rams two-wheelers in Vile Parle

MUMBAI: A 41-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a speeding electric car crashed into three two-wheelers near Vile Parle station on Wednesday evening. Police have booked the driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving. iiMumbai, India - June 17, 2026: An electric car rammed into four parked motorcycles outside Vile Parle railway station, injuring three people. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment in mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The accident took place around 4:45pm near V.S. Khandekar Road, Vile Parle East. According to police, the driver, Vilas Shridhar Gavhankar, 44, allegedly lost control of his car and crashed into three bikes.

Kinjal Hiren Shah was killed in the crash, while Nirmala Dojiya and Premji Dojiya sustained injuries and are being treated at Gawde Hospital.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was being driven recklessly and struck the victims from behind while they were standing with their motorcycles near the market.

“The driver was speeding due to which he lost control of the vehicle,” a Vile Parle police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VIII) Nimit Goyal said a case has been registered against Gavhankar under Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and rash and negligent driving.

In a separate incident, a 67-year-old woman died on Monday after being knocked down by a speeding car near Aarey Milk Colony while crossing the road.

According to police, Rehana Mohammad Bakir Kachwala was crossing the road near the Municipal Muslim Cemetery when a car allegedly driven at high speed by Sahil Sunil Karande, 28, hit her. She suffered multiple fractures and chest injuries and later died during treatment. Police have booked Karande under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.