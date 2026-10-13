MUMBAI: A 28-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were killed while her husband and seven-year-old son were injured on Monday, when a speeding tanker crashed into the two-wheeler on which the family was travelling to the Jeevdani temple in Virar West.

Woman, son killed as speeding tanker hits two-wheeler in Virar

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According to the police, the family comprising Dharmendra Pal, 30, his wife Kavita Pal, 28, and their sons Aariv and Ayansh, aged four and seven years respectively, resided in the Jeevan Nagar area of Nalasopara East. On Monday morning, all four set out to visit the Jeevdani temple on a two-wheeler.

Around 9am, when they were near Kopri Naka, a speeding water tanker rammed into their two-wheeler from behind, causing all four to fall on the road.

“Their four-year-old son was in Kavita Pal’s arms, and the tanker ran over their heads, causing them to die instantly,” a police officer said.

Locals rushed the injured woman and her son to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Upon receiving information regarding the accident, the Virar police rushed to the scene. Senior police inspector Lalu Ture said the tanker driver, Shamsher Zuber Ali, has been arrested under section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns in the area over speeding heavy vehicles, especially water tankers. On Saturday, a 60-year-old man died while his wife was severely injured after a tanker hit their two wheeler in Virar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns in the area over speeding heavy vehicles, especially water tankers. On Saturday, a 60-year-old man died while his wife was severely injured after a tanker hit their two wheeler in Virar. {{/usCountry}}