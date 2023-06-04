Wonders Park mishap: NMMC chief orders probe

NAVI MUMBAI: Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has ordered an inquiry into the accident, involving a ride, that took place at the newly inaugurated Wonders Park in Nerul, Saturday night. 6 persons including women and children were injured. The incident reportedly occurred when one of the rides malfunctioned leading to the riders’ feet hitting the railing below. The accident that injured six after a Wonders Park theme park ride was captured on video (HT PHOTO)

The park had been re-opened with much fanfare, after a gap of 3 years, by chief minister Eknath Shinde on May 30 with new rides and attractions. The mishap in just four days has put a question mark on the safety at the park.

Since the park opened on June 1, it has witnessed a surge of visitors due to the summer vacations, with children flocking to the park that has replicas of 7 wonders of the world along with several rides. 7 new rides have been added to the park after renovation and a facelift.

The mishap occurred at around 8.30 pm on Sky Swinger ride, a merry-go-round type of ride that ascends and descends while revolving. According to witnesses, the ride failed to close and stop as the riders descended, leading to their feet hitting the iron railing below. They were rushed to Apollo Hospital located close by and discharged after being treated for their injuries.

Speaking on the incident, municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, “All the seven rides had been working fine since the park opened on June 1. The park is being managed by Ashwini Construction and Infrastructure who have appointed operators for each of the seven rides. They are regularly checked by technicians.

He added, “The incident Saturday night occurred during technical testing of the ride by the technician. Such incidents taking place are very unfortunate and unacceptable.”

Informed Narvekar, “I have ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident to find out its cause and have also asked for immediate action against those found guilty.”

Informing that the park is not being shut as of now, the commissioner said, “The park is slated to be shut during monsoon from June 15. Taking into account the summer vacation of children who are very excited about the park, we have decided that the park will remain open as will the rides except the Sky Swinger ride.”

He concluded, “I have ordered the concerned officials and contractor to be even more vigilant and ensure that there is no repeat of the incident at the park.”

Now everyone is pleased though. Said former corporator Sandeep Sutar, who had rushed to the hospital on getting news of the incident, “Thankfully there were no major injuries. It could have been worse.”

He added, “It is shocking that the incident occurred despite claims by the civic body, that the park had been modernised, all maintenance and testing are done, and that it was safe. They took 3 years to do it and after just 3 days there was this hugely scary incident.”

Said Samruddhi Renose, a Vashi resident, and mother of two, “We were planning to take our kids to the much-hyped park this Sunday. One expects the authorities to ensure all safety and we trust them. This has, however, shaken our confidence.”

She added, “Not just kids, but elders too enjoy such rides. Not everyone can go to the big amusement parks and even those who can, can’t practically go regularly. We thought, with these rides in our city now, we can be regulars. The civic body will work harder to assure everyone.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON