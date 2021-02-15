IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Worry for Maharashtra: Local trains, laxity fuel spike
A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at the Dadar Terminal in Mumbai. Maharashtra.(Satish Bate / HT Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at the Dadar Terminal in Mumbai. Maharashtra.(Satish Bate / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Worry for Maharashtra: Local trains, laxity fuel spike

The state government insists that it won’t be reimposing restrictions on movement in the immediate future. State health minister Rajesh Tope said they see reimposition of curbs as the last resort. For now, they are focusing on preventive measures.
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:41 PM IST

Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by Covid-19 in India, is again seeing a resurgence of new cases bringing an end to a three-month-long plateau, two weeks after the state government started relaxing norms of social movement, including the wider restart of local trains in Mumbai.

This spike in cases is particularly noticeable in Mumbai and surrounding areas, and is being attributed by experts to the resumption in local train services since February 1, lifting of most curbs in recent weeks, and laxity in Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In the past week, the state reported 21,356 new infections of Covid-19 – the highest in any week since the week ending January 17. On Sunday, the state reported 4,092 new cases – the highest single-day cases since January 6. And on Monday, when number generally dip due to drop in testing numbers over the weekend, there were 3,365 new cases – the most reported on a Monday since January 4.

The state government insists that it won’t be reimposing restrictions on movement in the immediate future. State health minister Rajesh Tope said they see reimposition of curbs as the last resort. For now, they are focusing on preventive measures.

Read more: Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’

However, state deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar said they may have to take some harsh decisions as people have “stopped following Covid-appropriate rules”.

The state government has directed all district collectors and commissioners to strictly follow the “3T principle (testing, tracking and treatment)” and take measures to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. The health minister also said they have directed officials to increase testing at locations where they notice a rise in cases.

In Mumbai, this resurgence in cases has come two weeks after the local trains, considered the lifeline of the city, were restarted for the general public from February 1. General public is now allowed to travel from the first train of the day till 7am, 12pm to 4pm, and post 9pm till the last train. In the last two weeks, at least 15 million people have travelled on the local trains, according to official figures.

There is no cap in Mumbai for passengers per coach in local trains. Social distancing norms such as masks and social distancing have been requested, but not enforced. In contrast, Delhi Metro enforces a limit of 50 persons in a single coach, queue management outside stations and members of a special task force conduct visits on stations and trains to fine passengers violating mask and social distancing norms.

Read more: ‘Statement distorted, I said BJP should be...’: Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh on probe into celebrities’ tweets

Officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said they are having second thoughts about any further relaxations in local train timings for the general public. BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We are not taking any decision yet. We will monitor the situation until February 22.”

The city has been reporting over 500 cases since February 10, and on Sunday, the city reported 645 Covid-19 cases on Sunday followed by four deaths. Overall, the city has reported 314,076 Covid-19 cases and 11,419 deaths. Mumbai is one of the worst-hit regions in the country with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 3.63% — more than double the national average of 1.43%.

Tope dismissed the idea of suspending local train services. He said that they have started local train services only recently and that too with staggered timings to avoid crowding. “We are monitoring the situation and see no reason to take extreme steps immediately... It has certainly alarmed us... (But) lockdown restrictions and suspending local train services would be the last step,” he said.

Read more: Maharashtra: Colleges reopen in rural areas of Thane after 11 months

“People must follow Covid-appropriate rules and the authorities should also ensure that they are strictly followed. They will also have to be held accountable if they find any negligence. If this is not done then lockdown is required to be re-imposed to control the situation,” Tope told reporters in Aurangabad.

Experts said that restriction of some norms such as night curfews may be required if cases continue to rise.

“We might notice some spike in the number of cases owing to gradual reopening and unlocking, but this does not mean we go on shutting the city again. We will have to restrict movement and maybe night curfew can be one solution here. Secondly, the government should also focus on increasing the speed of vaccination. With vaccination, cases will come under control gradually,” said Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a physician from the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine maharashra
Close
MU received confirmation letters from collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane rural and other districts with MU-affiliated colleges. (HT Photo)
MU received confirmation letters from collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane rural and other districts with MU-affiliated colleges. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Affiliated colleges in districts other than Mumbai can reopen, says University of Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Two days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular directing affiliated colleges in the city to postpone reopening until February 22, officials released another circular late on Sunday, stating all affiliated colleges — barring those in Mumbai city and suburbs — can reopen starting February 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
JM Joshi allegedly created a company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven, which was then used to hold funds from his Indian businesses.
JM Joshi allegedly created a company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven, which was then used to hold funds from his Indian businesses.
mumbai news

I-T searches find unaccounted transactions of 1,500 crore at gutkha baron JM Joshi, son actor Sachiin’s premises

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The income tax (I-T) department on Monday said that unaccounted transactions of around 1,500 crore have been found in their six-day-long major search operation carried out at various premises linked to gutkha baron JM Joshi and his son, actor Sachiin Joshi, who is presently under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC tells ED to not take coercive action against Avinash Bhosale

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale and his son Amit challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 24 after ED gave an oral assurance that it will not take any coercive action against the two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a statement from the NCP, party chief Sharad Pawar has expelled Mani C Kappan. (HT FILE)
According to a statement from the NCP, party chief Sharad Pawar has expelled Mani C Kappan. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The decision was taken after Kappan’s decision to join the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC. (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The city breathed its cleanest air so far this year as rising temperatures and wind from the sea cleared up pollution
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sajjan Pawar, 40, and his nephew Prashant Pawar, 32, at their farm in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
Sajjan Pawar, 40, and his nephew Prashant Pawar, 32, at their farm in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai duo sets up strawberry farm, officials plan to replicate model

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Panvel taluka officials claimed this is a first such experiment in Panvel and could now be replicated in other parts of the taluka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Four minors booked for gang-rape of 13-year-old near Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Four minors have been booked by the police for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Thane rural. The accused also threatened to kill her parents if she told anyone about the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees rise in Covid cases: ‘No lockdown yet, but keeping watch’

By Faisal Malik and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST
According to data released by the government on Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,365 new Covid cases, 23 deaths and 3,105 recoveries
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Vinod Mishra had last week filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) alleging misappropriation of funds. (HT FILE)
BJP leader Vinod Mishra had last week filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) alleging misappropriation of funds. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body releases frozen 350-crore corporators’ funds

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The money was frozen on Friday after BJP leader Vinod Mishra filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) last week alleging misappropriation of funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India is accused in the TRP manipulation scam. (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India is accused in the TRP manipulation scam. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
While opposing the bail application of Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) who is one of the 16 accused named in the television rating points (TRP) manipulation case, the state informed the Bombay high court (HC) that Dasgupta had rigged TV ratings since 2017 in connivance with the anchor of a news channel and had also silenced an employee who had raised objections to the sudden spike in the ratings of an English news channel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some research scholars at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune have also alleged irregular disbursement of fellowship. (HT FILE)
Some research scholars at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune have also alleged irregular disbursement of fellowship. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Delay in fellowships pushes research scholars in science and tech institutes into debt

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
CSIR, the apex body that runs the fellowships programme for both junior and senior researchers in science and technology institutes, said the delay in disbursements was a matter of concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vaccine beneficiary gets his photo clicked after getting the shot at Sir JJ Hospital on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
A vaccine beneficiary gets his photo clicked after getting the shot at Sir JJ Hospital on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Only 71 health workers in Mumbai get Covid-19 second dose

By Eeshanpriya MS
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The 71 are among the 1,926 who received the first dose on January 16, the day the first phase of the vaccination drive began
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, the dean of Sir JJ Hospital, gets vaccinated on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, the dean of Sir JJ Hospital, gets vaccinated on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Co-WIN app develops glitch again: Names of many Mumbai health workers go missing

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST
According to the ICMR rules, beneficiaries of Covishield and Covaxin have to take the second dose after 28 days of taking the first vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, the dean of Sir JJ Hospital, gets vaccinated on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, the dean of Sir JJ Hospital, gets vaccinated on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s Chembur area to go under lockdown?

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:41 PM IST
With M-West ward that covers Chembur clocking in the highest number of new Covid-19 cases, a majority of them from high-rises, the ward office on Monday started issuing new guidelines to societies and directed the hawkers to undergo Covid-19 tests
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at the Dadar Terminal in Mumbai. Maharashtra.(Satish Bate / HT Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at the Dadar Terminal in Mumbai. Maharashtra.(Satish Bate / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Worry for Maharashtra: Local trains, laxity fuel spike

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The state government insists that it won’t be reimposing restrictions on movement in the immediate future. State health minister Rajesh Tope said they see reimposition of curbs as the last resort. For now, they are focusing on preventive measures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP