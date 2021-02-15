Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’
Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra, the state government had said the "3T formula" of tracing, testing and treatment will have to be implemented strictly to tackle the increase. The state’s health minister Rajesh Tope said they had managed to flatten the curve in the last one month as far as daily Covid-19 cases were concerned, but a recent rise in the numbers in Mumbai, Wardha and some other areas was "alarming".
"We have given instructions that the 3T formula of tracing, testing and treatment be implemented strictly, effectively. Testing needs to be increased. Meanwhile, people also need to follow Covid-19 guidelines," Tope said, according to news agency PTI.
Photos: Experts sound alarm after Maharashtra reports record cases in 39 days
Tope said the situation needs to be controlled as "we don't want to go in for a lockdown now". He also said the state was waiting for the Centre to start the second round of vaccination, adding that the shots should be given free to the "poor and lower middle class".
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,092 Covid-19 infections, over 4,000 for the first time since January 6, taking its tally to 2,064,278. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported over 600 cases after 31 days with 645 fresh infections. The city last saw over 600 cases in a day on January 14.
Health experts have attributed the rise in cases to the increased movement of people post the resumption of activities and the operation of trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and fatigue in wearing masks and sanitising.
They have sounded an alarm and said that authorities will have to increase tracing and testing and the people will have to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. They also suggested that areas, where cases have on the rise, should be put on “red alert”.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet decided on any further relaxations in the city and said that a decision about it and unlocking will be taken on February 22 after monitoring the situation in Mumbai. Experts have said that several factors, including restarting local train services for all, increased mingling among groups and non-compliance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, are some of the reasons for the increase in daily cases in the past five days.
(With agency inputs)
