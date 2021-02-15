IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of a passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central.(HT Photo)
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of a passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central.(HT Photo)
india news

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’

Health experts have attributed the rise in cases to the increased movement of people post the resumption of activities and the operation of trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and fatigue in wearing masks and sanitising.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:42 PM IST

Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra, the state government had said the "3T formula" of tracing, testing and treatment will have to be implemented strictly to tackle the increase. The state’s health minister Rajesh Tope said they had managed to flatten the curve in the last one month as far as daily Covid-19 cases were concerned, but a recent rise in the numbers in Mumbai, Wardha and some other areas was "alarming".

"We have given instructions that the 3T formula of tracing, testing and treatment be implemented strictly, effectively. Testing needs to be increased. Meanwhile, people also need to follow Covid-19 guidelines," Tope said, according to news agency PTI.

Photos: Experts sound alarm after Maharashtra reports record cases in 39 days

Tope said the situation needs to be controlled as "we don't want to go in for a lockdown now". He also said the state was waiting for the Centre to start the second round of vaccination, adding that the shots should be given free to the "poor and lower middle class".

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,092 Covid-19 infections, over 4,000 for the first time since January 6, taking its tally to 2,064,278. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported over 600 cases after 31 days with 645 fresh infections. The city last saw over 600 cases in a day on January 14.

Health experts have attributed the rise in cases to the increased movement of people post the resumption of activities and the operation of trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and fatigue in wearing masks and sanitising.

They have sounded an alarm and said that authorities will have to increase tracing and testing and the people will have to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. They also suggested that areas, where cases have on the rise, should be put on “red alert”.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet decided on any further relaxations in the city and said that a decision about it and unlocking will be taken on February 22 after monitoring the situation in Mumbai. Experts have said that several factors, including restarting local train services for all, increased mingling among groups and non-compliance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, are some of the reasons for the increase in daily cases in the past five days.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
China and India are pulling back front-line troops from disputed portions of their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. Both countries say the troops began the disengagement on February 10 at the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh region. (Indian Army via AP)
China and India are pulling back front-line troops from disputed portions of their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. Both countries say the troops began the disengagement on February 10 at the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh region. (Indian Army via AP)
india news

Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Disengagement between rival soldiers deployed on heights on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso began on February 10. The process is likely to be over by the weekend. Senior commanders of the two armies are likely to meet next week to discuss disengagement at other friction points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tikait also said that 40 farmer leaders, who are spearheading the movement against the central farm laws, would tour across India seeking support for the protest. (ANI Photo)
Tikait also said that 40 farmer leaders, who are spearheading the movement against the central farm laws, would tour across India seeking support for the protest. (ANI Photo)
india news

After Congress leader's liquor offer to farmers, BKU's Rakesh Tikait reacts

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:45 PM IST
“We should help them. Be it money, vegetables, liquor - we can contribute as we like and strengthen this agitation. It is not a movement of farmers only but all of us,” Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani is heard saying in a 80 second video, which has been doing the rounds on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Rawat had met Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials at his official residence in Dehradun on Sunday evening.(PTI)
CM Rawat had met Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials at his official residence in Dehradun on Sunday evening.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: U'khand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer's resignation

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of a passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central.(HT Photo)
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of a passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central.(HT Photo)
india news

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Health experts have attributed the rise in cases to the increased movement of people post the resumption of activities and the operation of trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and fatigue in wearing masks and sanitising.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court's Aurangabad bench will hear Muluk's bail plea tomorrow. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court's Aurangabad bench will hear Muluk's bail plea tomorrow. (HT FILE)
india news

Toolkit row: Shantanu Muluk, one of 3 accused, seeks transit anticipatory bail

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Muluk has moved the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court, where his plea will be heard on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayer on Monday. (ANI PHOTO).
External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayer on Monday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

India, Japan pitch for Assam to be hub of connectivity with Southeast Asia

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki visited Assam to review projects being implemented with Japanese support, and outlined a vision of Assam playing a crucial role in India’s efforts to link up with and benefit from new markets in Southeast Asian nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"To promote their wider adoption across India, the MoU between Danfoss India and IISc aims to increase knowledge systems around natural refrigerants both at the academic and industry level", company statement said.(HT File Photo)
"To promote their wider adoption across India, the MoU between Danfoss India and IISc aims to increase knowledge systems around natural refrigerants both at the academic and industry level", company statement said.(HT File Photo)
india news

Danfoss, IISc ink pact to promote natural refrigerants

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The collaboration aims to develop a research and training centre focused on promoting the use of natural or CO2-based refrigerants, a company statement said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
india news

Ker CM launches fibre optic network for free internet access to 20 lakh families

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:07 PM IST
KFON is a joint venture of Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). A consortium led by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was selected to implement the project in March 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Trivendra Rawat ordered a probe after a meeting with officials of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Chief minister Trivendra Rawat ordered a probe after a meeting with officials of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer’s resignation as cricket coach

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:59 PM IST
  • Wasim Jaffer resigned from the position of coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team on February 8 citing "interference and bias of selectors and CAU office bearers in team selection and promoting non-deserving players."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
india news

Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 metro cities from tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The duration of the curfew has been curtailed in the new order by an hour which begins only at midnight, while the existing night curfew begins at 11pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: A Royal Bengal Tiger jumps from a pond inside an enclosure at the Byculla Zoo in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The zoo reopened on Monday after 11 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_15_2021_000038A)(PTI)
Mumbai: A Royal Bengal Tiger jumps from a pond inside an enclosure at the Byculla Zoo in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The zoo reopened on Monday after 11 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_15_2021_000038A)(PTI)
india news

Mumbai’s Byculla zoo reopens after Covid shutdown, draws 1,400 visitors on Day 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • The Byculla zoo which was shut down on March 25, 2020, reopened after almost a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
india news

Pak spouses of Kashmiri men flag their plight, seek citizenship, travel papers

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • The group of women appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to look into their issues from a humanitarian point of view because they have been unable to go home and meet families and relatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
india news

‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Vij had tweeted in Hindi on Monday, saying that wherever seeds of anti-nationalism are found, they have to be exterminated from the roots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Meerut, address ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on February 28

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The Delhi CM, who also heads the AAP, will join a list of political leaders who have addressed the mahapanchayats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia from Wednesday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs said this year's first visit abroad by the foreign secretary to Moscow signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP