WR saves energy worth 1.5-cr in four months using solar energy

Mumbai: As part of the plan by Indian Railways to generate solar energy to meet all its energy consumption requirements, the Western Railway (WR) has saved more than ₹ 1.5 crore in the last four months by using solar energy. In the year 2021- 2022, WR achieved monetary savings of ₹3 crore.

“The panels which are set atop prominent stations and railway buildings across WR, generate 230-volt electricity that can help operate domestic appliances. The remaining power is then returned to the grid. During summers, the solar energy generated is much more than in other months. It all depends upon the weather,” said a senior WR officer.

The solar panels are used in 95 stations and 46 buildings within the Mumbai division and parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh which come under the WR jurisdiction.

“On most suburban stations, the lights and fans are running on solar energy. This is based on the energy generated on that particular day. The solar panels are situated on rooftops of stations and buildings as well,” added the railway official.

The Mumbai division, which includes 24 stations, has achieved monetary savings to the tune of ₹81 lakh in the last four months. Meanwhile, in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the Mumbai division saved ₹1.49 crore.

Solar panels set up in Mumbai Division includes 24 stations from Churchgate to Dahanu and in seven buildings at Churchgate, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central and Virar. These include car sheds, office buildings and hospitals.

Every year the electricity generation unit capacity is increased. In the fiscal year 2017- 2018, WR had monetary savings of ₹70.31 lakh. Comparatively, in the last fiscal (2021- 2022) year, the monetary savings has increased by 23%.

“Western Railway has a 10.67 MW capacity rooftop solar plants that have been provided at various railway stations and office buildings. These plants have been commissioned and connected to the grid and as a result, there was a saving of ₹3 crore during the last financial year. Using solar power helps the Railway’s mission to achieve the goal of becoming Net Zero Carbon Emission before 2030,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR.

According to environmentalists, this move of setting up solar panels in railway stations can encourage others. “Use of renewable energy will help the economy effectively. Moreover, Indian Railways is a very common public service platform that is used by many across the country. Such initiatives taken by them will only pave the way for more agencies to make use of renewable energy and function in an environmentally friendly manner,” said Vishwanath Jenu, environmentalist.

Railways aim to achieve 100% electrification by 2023 and are committed to utilising solar energy to become a complete green mode of transportation.