WR to demolish remaining structures at Bandra’s Garib Nagar to pave way for rail infra

The Western Railway (WR) on Friday began the demolition of the remaining 94 structures at Garib Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) after a major clearance drive in May and the razing of over 400 illegal encroachments to pave the way for augmenting rail infrastructure.

Railway officials said the clearance of the remaining structures would facilitate the timely execution of projects.

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Officials said the 94 structures were retained to ensure that eligible project-affected people were rehabilitated before the land was cleared.

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WR authorities went ahead with the remaining demolition drive after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) allotted alternative permanent accommodation to all 94 eligible families and handed over possession of their new homes.

The rehabilitation of the eligible people before undertaking the demolition was a key condition for clearing the remaining structures.

An official said the latest action is being carried out in compliance with an October 23 Bombay high court order. The court directed vacation of the remaining premises within a week. “We were instructed to undertake demolition within 48 hours,” said the official.

WR plans to take up infrastructure projects on the eastern side of Bandra Terminus, including the development of an integrated railway complex with improved passenger amenities and better access to the station.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed works include the construction of an additional platform number 8, expansion of stabling facilities and augmentation of maintenance infrastructure. The railway plans to relocate or develop ancillary maintenance facilities as part of the exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed works include the construction of an additional platform number 8, expansion of stabling facilities and augmentation of maintenance infrastructure. The railway plans to relocate or develop ancillary maintenance facilities as part of the exercise. {{/usCountry}}

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Passenger circulation areas, holding spaces and other supporting infrastructure will be developed to manage the growing footfall at the station. The expansion is expected to improve operational efficiency and create additional capacity for handling both suburban and long-distance passengers.

Bandra is an important railway hub handling long-distance trains and suburban services. “The proposed infrastructure augmentation is part of our broader plan to transform the area into an integrated railway complex, boosting passenger facilities and train operations,” said another official.

Railway officials said the clearance of the remaining structures would facilitate the timely execution of these projects.