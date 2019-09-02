Murder at Ludhiana’s Chandni Chowk: Three more land in police net

cities

Sep 02, 2019

Twelve days after the murder of a hosiery worker at Chandni Chowk in Salem Tabri, the police on Monday arrested three more accused, taking the tally to four.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gagandeep Kumar of Karabara, Sunil Kumar, alias Sheela, also from Karabara and Tajinder Singh, alias Tinder.

They have been sent to two-day police custody. The police caught them from Sabji Mandi following a tip-off.

Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO) inspector Kamaljit Singh said that they have already arrested Harpreet Singh, alias Peeto.

“A hunt is on to nab the remaining seven accused, including Mohinder Singh, alias Jiya, who is deputed with the vigilance bureau,” he added.

Brother-in-law of the victim, Surinder Singh, had said an arhtiya (commission agent) was also involved in the murder, but the police spared him and did not book him in the case.

What’s the case

The accused had on the intervening night of August 20 and 21 blocked the way of the victim when he was returning home in his car, dragged him out and thrashed him with a baseball bat and sharp-edged weapons allegedly over an old rivalry.

The hosiery worker was accompanied by two more persons.

After the incident, Surinder Singh of Salem Tabri’s Neta ji Nagar, along with Manpreet Singh, 21, and Amandeep Singh, alias Kaka, 21, was rushed to the civil hospital.

While Surinder was declared dead upon arrival, Manpreet was given medical treatment at the hospital and Amandeep was referred to the CMCH.

Manpreet was a nephew of Surinder Singh and Amandeep was his friend.

Surinder used to work as a labourer at a hosiery factory.

An FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was then registered against 10 people following the statement of Manpreet.

Sep 02, 2019