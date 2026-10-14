Noida society seeks removal of Great Dane after pug mauled to death; third attack in complex

A residential society in Noida has approached district authorities seeking the removal of a Great Dane accused of a string of attacks within the complex.

The incident took place on Sunday.

The move followed the latest incident on Sunday, when an eight-year-old pug was allegedly mauled to death by the German breed inside Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B.

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In a communication to residents, the Grand Omaxe society’s board expressed condolences to the affected family and said it would extend all possible support and cooperation in the matter.

The board also said it has submitted a formal complaint to Vandana Tripathi, additional chief executive officer (ACEO) of the Noida Authority, seeking immediate action.

Also read | Pug mauled to death by Great Dane inside Noida residential society

"The complaint highlighted that the incident was reportedly the third known attack involving the same Great Dane in recent months. It has requested the authorities to take immediate action, including the dog's removal from the society and a proper behavioural assessment," said the board in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} CCTV footage that went viral after the incident on Sunday shows the black German breed attacking a woman and her pug inside the society. The woman, along with several other people, are seen struggling to rescue the pug but fail to do so as the dog continues to attack till the pug lays motionless on the ground. The pug later succumbed to injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CCTV footage that went viral after the incident on Sunday shows the black German breed attacking a woman and her pug inside the society. The woman, along with several other people, are seen struggling to rescue the pug but fail to do so as the dog continues to attack till the pug lays motionless on the ground. The pug later succumbed to injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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In its communication, the board also proposed creating a database of pet dogs living in the society, including their breeds, vaccination status and other relevant details. It has requested all pet owners to cooperate by providing the necessary information.

The board said it understood residents' concerns about the safety of children, senior citizens, other residents and pets following the incident.

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"We request all residents to remain calm, empathetic and cooperative as we work together towards a safer community," the board said in its statement.

Namita has filed a complaint against the dog owner at the Phase 2 police station, following which a case under sections 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Animal Cruelty Act was registered against the dog owner and walker.

Board member Anand told HT, “We are following all the basic norms required for the care of pet dogs. However, we can only request residents to follow the rules to avoid any untoward incidents. If anyone fails to comply, we cannot force them to do so. We have approached the Noida Authority to visit the site and decide how to handle the situation.”

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