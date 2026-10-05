25-year-old man booked for abetment of suicide of woman in Noida Sector 51

Noida:A 25-year-old man was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 24-year-old woman who died at her rented roomin Noida, Sector 51, police said.

It was revealed that the suspect and the victim were neighbours and became friends as they belonged to the same town, said a police officer.

The woman, a native of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was working as a domestic helper in Noida. She died at her rented accommodation in Hoshiyarpur in Sector 51, on September 20.

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Police said no suicide note was found at the spot. After an investigation and recording statements of the family members, a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the BNS was registered at Sector 49 police station against the suspect, who is also from Unnao.

“It was revealed that the suspect and the victim were neighbours and became friends as they belonged to the same town,” said a police officer.

According to the FIR, the woman’s maternal uncle told police that she was in a relationship with the suspect and the two wanted to marry. However, the man marriedanother woman in November 2025, which allegedly left the woman distressed.

According to the FIR, when the woman confronted him, he allegedly misbehaved, verbally abused and harassed her over phone calls. “Due to his behaviour, my niece became distressed and died by suicide,” read the FIR.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said a team has been formed to arrest the suspect, who is currently on the run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said a team has been formed to arrest the suspect, who is currently on the run. {{/usCountry}}