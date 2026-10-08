29-year-old man dies after jumping into drain near Noida’s Sector 81 Metro station: Police

A 29-year-old man died after allegedly jumping into the Kundli drain near the Sector 81 Metro station in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida following an argument with his wife over alcohol consumption late on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was a resident of Jainpura village in Etah district’s Jalesar and was living in Noida’s Harola.

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The deceased was a resident of Jainpura village in Etah district’s Jalesar and was living in Noida’s Harola.

Police officers said that the couple was visiting relatives. “On Wednesday, the Sector 39 police station received information via Dial-112 that a man had jumped into a drain near the Sector 81 Metro station with the intention of suicide. A search operation was immediately launched by the local police, the fire service unit and the NDRF unit, resulting in the recovery of the deceased’s body,” additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Abhay Kumar Mishra said.

“The deceased’s wife said that she had an argument with her husband over his alcohol consumption; following this, he jumped into the drain in anger,” Mishra added.

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{{^usCountry}} The body was recovered after a seven-hour rescue operation. “The fire service unit personnel entered the drain and searched for the man. SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units were also dispatched to the location and a search operation was underway,” chief fire officer (CFO) Gautam Budh Nagar Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body was recovered after a seven-hour rescue operation. “The fire service unit personnel entered the drain and searched for the man. SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units were also dispatched to the location and a search operation was underway,” chief fire officer (CFO) Gautam Budh Nagar Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said. {{/usCountry}}

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A Noida Authority official, requesting anonymity, said the Kundli drain is around six feet deep and can become deeper during rains. Although barriers have been placed along the drain, the section where the man allegedly jumped was under construction, the official said.

Police conducted an inquest report and sent the body for a postmortem. No case was registered in connection with the incident so far. Further action is underway, police said.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290