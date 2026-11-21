Police on Saturday detained three men who were partying in their car and allegedly opened fire without provocation at three locations within the Shalimar Garden police circle late on Friday night, officials said.

The officials said they are yet to ascertain the number of shots that the suspects fired at the three locations. (Screengrab/ HT Sourced) more less

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According to police, the first firing incident took place outside a farmhouse in Tila Morh, where a wedding ceremony was underway. Three suspects travelling in a Brezza car allegedly fired shots in the air late on Friday night, officers said.

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“The police received information about the firing incident at Tila Morh around 1am on Saturday. The men also went towards Shalimar Graden, where they fired shots outside a house and at the car of the house owner. Later, they also fired shots at an office near a hospital in Shalimar Garden. The suspects used a Brezza car during the incident at Tila Morh while they used a Baleno car during the incident at Shalimar Garden,” Atul Kumar Singh, ACP of the Shalimar Garden circle, told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} The ACP said the police became active upon information from locals at Tila Morh and also came to know about the incidents at Shalimar Garden locality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACP said the police became active upon information from locals at Tila Morh and also came to know about the incidents at Shalimar Garden locality. {{/usCountry}}

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“The suspects were traced by the police with the help of registration numbers of their cars, and all three were detained on Saturday. The two cars used during the incident were also seized. The police took cognizance and registered an FIR at Tila Morh police station while the second FIR was registered upon a complaint by the house owner in Shalimar Garden,” ACP added.

The officials said they are yet to ascertain the number of shots that the suspects fired at the three locations.

The officials said they registered a first information report (FIR) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 125 (acts endangering life and safety of others) and also under the provisions of the Arms Act at Tila Morh police station.

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The ACP added that the second FIR was registered under BNS sections 109(1) (attempted murder), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), and 324 (mischief causing damages) at Shalimar Garden police station.

The police said all three men are residents of Nistoli and Shakalpura in Loni and aged 24-25 years.

“The men in car came outside my house around 2.30am on Saturday and fired shots at my car parked outside. My car had two bullet marks. They also damaged the car before fleeing to the other spot where they fired shots at the office near the hospital. I came to know about the incident on Saturday morning and the incident was also captured in a CCTV,” Sharad Chaudhary, the resident of Shalimar Garden told HT.