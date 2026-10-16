40-year-old man killed over playing music, body dumped in Greater Noida field

A pharmacist allegedly strangled a 40-year-old man over playing music and dumped his body in a field in Greater Noida’s Kulesara, police said on Friday. A murder case has been registered and the suspect arrested, they added.

The man went missing on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the family of the 40-year-old Pawan Sharma, a resident of Kulesara in Greater Noida, on Thursday approached police to file a missing person’s complaint. In their complaint, they said that Sharma had been missing since Wednesday at 7pm.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

They suspected their neighbour, Lalit Sharma, might be involved in his disappearance. Pawan Sharma had called his family before leaving home to inform them that he was going out with Lalit Sharma.

Police said that as the investigation progressed, they detained Lalit Sharma, who confessed to killing Pawan Sharma and dumping his body at an isolated location in Lakhnawali, Surajpur, Greater Noida, nearly three kilometres away.

“On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the two had alcohol together in Lalit Sharma’s SUV. Lalit Sharma confessed that he strangled him and dumped his body in a field,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “During the investigation, it came to light that Pawan Sharma and Lalit Sharma were involved in disputes over multiple issues, including parking and playing music. As Pawan Sharma used to play music, they had fought several times in the past.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the investigation, it came to light that Pawan Sharma and Lalit Sharma were involved in disputes over multiple issues, including parking and playing music. As Pawan Sharma used to play music, they had fought several times in the past.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said that due to the prolonged dispute, Lalit Sharma took Pawan Sharma on the pretext of having alcohol and killed him.