4-hour power cut at Greater Noida West society over 1.05 cr bill due

GREATER NOIDAPower supply to Mahagun Mywoods in Greater Noida West was restored four hours after it was disconnected on Friday morning over outstanding dues of more than ₹1.05 crore.

The management has signed an undertaking to clear the remaining ₹51,88,707 by Monday, officials said.

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Officials said the electricity was disconnected at around 11.15am, marking seventh such action against the society in approximately a year. The management later paid ₹52.5 lakh to Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) and power was restored at around 3.4pm. The management has signed an undertaking to clear the remaining ₹51,88,707 by Monday, officials said.

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The latest action followed repeated payment defaults dating November 2025. According to NPCL records, electricity supply to the society has been disconnected seven times during this period despite repeated notices given to the management to settle the outstanding amount.

“Despite several notices issued by us, the management of Mahagun Mywoods Society failed to clear its outstanding electricity dues within the stipulated timelines. There have been repeated instances of negligence on the part of the management in making timely electricity bill payments. Despite multiple reminders and sufficient opportunities to clear the dues, the outstanding amount remained unpaid,” NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha said.

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{{^usCountry}} The development brings temporary relief to residents of the approximately 5,000-family society, but the repeated disconnections have raised questions about the management’s handling of electricity payments and the impact of prolonged payment defaults on residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development brings temporary relief to residents of the approximately 5,000-family society, but the repeated disconnections have raised questions about the management’s handling of electricity payments and the impact of prolonged payment defaults on residents. {{/usCountry}}

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“NPCL is a private power distribution company, and if there are substantial outstanding dues, it is obvious that the utility would take action rather than continue supplying electricity indefinitely. Had such a large amount remained unpaid for a prolonged period, residents would have been sitting in darkness much earlier. The power supply was disconnected at around 11am through the VCB (vacuum circuit breaker). The NPCL team subsequently visited the site, reset the system and restored the supply at 3.45pm,” said Avinash Singh, deputy general manager at Mahagun Mywoods.

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The disconnection history shows that the previous action was taken on October 16, when the outstanding dues stood at ₹58.59 lakh. Before that, power supply was disconnected on September 17 over dues of ₹51.50 lakh, April 14 over ₹46.72 lakh, March 16 over ₹71.40 lakh, December 15, 2025, over ₹68.04 lakh, and November 14, 2025, over ₹85.41 lakh.