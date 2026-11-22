GREATER NOIDA: More than 5,600 applications were received for new voter registrations across Gautam Budh Nagar during the first special campaign held on Saturday as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, officials said.

According to the district administration, 8,589 applications were received across the district on Saturday (HT) more less

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According to the district administration, a total of 8,589 applications were received across the district’s three assembly constituencies on Saturday. This included 5,603 Form 6 applications for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls, one Form 6A application for overseas voter registration, 670 Form 7 applications for deletion of names, and 2,315 Form 8 applications for corrections and changes of address.

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Of the Form 6 applications, 1,980 were received in Noida, 2,532 in Dadri and 1,091 in Jewar. The single Form 6A application was also received in Noida.

Dadri recorded the highest number of Form 7 applications at 401, followed by Noida with 207 and Jewar with 62. Form 8 applications stood at 1,233 in Noida, 1,009 in Dadri and 73 in Jewar.

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{{^usCountry}} The special campaign was conducted at designated polling stations across the three constituencies — Noida (61), Dadri (62) and Jewar (63) — where booth-level officers (BLOs) and designated officers were available from 10am to 4pm to receive applications and assist voters with the registration process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The special campaign was conducted at designated polling stations across the three constituencies — Noida (61), Dadri (62) and Jewar (63) — where booth-level officers (BLOs) and designated officers were available from 10am to 4pm to receive applications and assist voters with the registration process. {{/usCountry}}

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“Today’s special campaign under the SSR 2027 witnessed a good response across all three assembly constituencies. The exercise aims to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the voter list and that existing entries are accurate,” said sub divisional magistrate (Sadar) Ashutosh Gupta.

The exercise is part of the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2027, designated as the primary qualifying date.

The claims and objections period includes four designated special campaign days to enable eligible residents to register as voters and ensure that electoral roll entries are accurate.

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“Three more special campaigns will be held on November 22, 28 and 29, during which BLOs will remain available at designated polling stations to assist residents with registration, deletion and correction of entries. We urge all eligible citizens, particularly those who have not yet registered, to make use of these opportunities,” added the SDM.

Form 7 can be used to seek deletion of names of deceased, duplicate or permanently shifted voters, while Form 8 is meant for correcting existing entries and updating addresses. Voters can also submit applications online through the ECINET mobile application or the Election Commission of India’s website, voters.eci.gov.in.

The district election officer and district magistrate Medha Roopam has urged eligible residents to check their names and details in the electoral rolls and use the remaining special campaign days to submit applications, if required.