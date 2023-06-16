Elderly man dies being hit by bull in Rabupura in Noida

An 80-year-old man was killed after a bull hit him from behind in Rabupura locality on Thursday, police said., adding that the deceased, Bashir, resided with his family in Tirthali village of Rabupura. Police said no case has been registered and further investigations is underway. (Representative Image)

“On Thursday morning, he was out for some work, when a bull came charging from behind and hit him,” said police, adding that the incident took place close to his home in Tirthali village.

Locals spotted the injured man and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Police were informed about the incident.

Police said no case has been registered and further investigations is underway.

