Anti-smog tower near DND flyway removed without notice; activists question efficacy

Set up at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, Noida’s first and only anti-smog tower, set up near the DND Flyway just three years ago on a pilot basis to help combat air pollution, was removed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) recently owing to technical faults, prompting environmentalists to question the tower’s effectiveness and the lack of transparency about its future. There is no confirmed timeline for its repair; however, we have been assured that once the issue is resolved, the tower will be reinstalled and made operational again, said officials. (HT Photo)

Inaugurated in 2021 by then Union heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, the tower was intended as a solution to high pollution levels, especially during winter months, said officials.

To be sure, an anti-smog tower is a large air filtration system designed to reduce air pollution in urban areas by drawing in polluted air, filtering out particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), and releasing purified air back into the environment. These towers use advanced filtration technologies such as electrostatic precipitators and activated carbon filters to capture harmful pollutants. While they may improve localised air quality, their effectiveness in reducing widespread pollution is still debated.

The smog tower was the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh and part of a larger initiative inspired by similar installations in Delhi, said officials.

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M said the tower was removed owing to technical issues.

“The tower was removed due to a technical issue, as reported by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Currently, there is no confirmed timeline for its repair; however, we have been assured that once the issue is resolved, the tower will be reinstalled and made operational again,” he said.

The 20m tall anti-smog tower was situated on a green belt area of 400 square metres along the DND Flyway, and was set up using the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds arranged via the Centre government’s public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The tower was set up in Noida, aiming to help clean pollutants in the air in sectors including 15, 15A, 16, 16A (Film City), 17 and 19, among others, said Noida officials.

But environmentalists argue that it failed to deliver meaningful results. They point out that even in Delhi, where several anti-smog towers have been installed, the technology has shown limited success in reducing pollution across wider areas.

“The science behind smog towers is still inconclusive. Despite high costs, these towers do not address the root causes of pollution such as vehicular emissions, construction dust, and industrial discharge. The removal of the tower has further stirred concerns, with no official clarification from authorities on whether it will be reinstalled or improved upon,” said Vikrant Tongad, local environmental activist.

Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said it has no role to play in the removal of the anti-smog tower.“The UPPCB has no role in the installation or removal of the smog tower, as it was established by BHEL and the Noida authority,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB Noida.

“However, it is important to note that the project was launched on a pilot basis,” he said.

The sudden dismantling also reflects broader concerns about transparency and accountability in implementing pollution control measures.

Residents and environmental advocates are calling for clear communication from local authorities on the tower’s status and demanding a more data driven approach to air quality management.

“If the smog tower was part of a pilot project, the authorities responsible should provide clarity on whether it effectively contributed to controlling air pollution, or if it turned out to be a waste of taxpayers’ money,” said the activist.

Meanwhile, the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida continued to grapple under ”poor” levels of air pollution. The AQI of Noida was 240 while that of Greater Noida was 285 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 4pm daily bulletin.