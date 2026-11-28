Four people, including a woman and her five-year-old son, were killed and 11 others injured after a UPSRTC bus collided head-on with an empty tractor-trolley on the Moradabad-Haridwar State Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Chhajlet on Saturday morning.

The UPSRTC bus was travelling from Chhajlet towards Moradabad when it collided head-on with an empty tractor-trolley on the Moradabad-Haridwar highway. more less

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Police identified the deceased as Archana (30) and her five-year-old son, both residents of Sadupura village; Lokendra (50), a resident of Ratangarh village; and Deepa alias Deepika Chauhan (30), a resident of Kot village.

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Police said Archana’s husband, Johnson Masih, was also travelling in the bus and was injured along with 10 other passengers.

The accident took place near an Indian Oil petrol pump in Ladawali village.

Police officers said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus, operated by the Moradabad depot, was travelling from Chhajlet towards Moradabad when an empty tractor-trolley approaching from the opposite direction collided with it. The tractor-trolley struck the driver’s side of the bus, leaving several people injured.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The bodies of the deceased and critically injured Johnson were shifted to the district hospital. Some of the other injured passengers made their own arrangements to seek medical treatment.