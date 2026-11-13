Austrian, Ukrainian artists create 3,800-sqft mural with Greater Noida students

Greater Noida: A 3,800-square-foot mural, created by Austrian and Ukrainian artists in collaboration with students of a Greater Noida school, was inaugurated on Thursday at the school’s premises.

The giant mural is an initiative by the Austrian and Ukrainian embassies to involve children in a project centred on human solidarity and empathy towards people suffering amid conflict and other hardships. (HT Photo)

Created by Austrian artist Florian Perl and Ukrainian artist Vitalii Hrekh at Greater Noida’s Father Agnel School in sector Beta-2, the mural took around 10 days to complete. Around 50 students from classes 8 to 11 also participated in the project, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Painted on the school’s exterior wall, the mural is an initiative by the Austrian and Ukrainian embassies to involve children in a project centred on human solidarity and empathy towards people suffering amid conflict and other hardships, officials said.

“The mural is a beautiful reminder of what friendship can achieve when it grows into meaningful partnerships… As it is visible from the street, it will also add a new artistic dimension to the city’s urban landscape, bringing colour, creativity and a spirit of international friendship into our shared public space,” said Rev Fr Jose Alarico Carvalho, director of Father Agnel School.

The two artists also conducted a workshop with students, incorporating their drawings into the final artwork.

“The main inspiration behind the piece was our connection to each other and the idea that we should respect each other, but also Planet Earth, nature in general and our surroundings,” Austrian artist Perl said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Hrekh, who has been involved in graffiti and mural painting for more than 18 years, said he was excited about the opportunity to work on a mural in India. “Florian Perl and I met while working on the mural concept. This doesn’t always happen, but we found a common language very quickly. The organisers gave us a general direction, and we focused on the themes of empathy and respect,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hrekh, who has been involved in graffiti and mural painting for more than 18 years, said he was excited about the opportunity to work on a mural in India. “Florian Perl and I met while working on the mural concept. This doesn’t always happen, but we found a common language very quickly. The organisers gave us a general direction, and we focused on the themes of empathy and respect,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On the occasion, Ukranian Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said, “Through our Bridges of Empathy initiative, we have seen how friendships grow between Ukrainian and Indian children across thousands of kilometres. This mural gives those connections a lasting expression,” he said.

The Bridges of Empathy initiative is a cross-cultural and educational exchange program between India and Ukraine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Michael Pal, director of the Austrian Cultural Forum at the Austrian Embassy, said, “This mural reflects the spirit of cooperation between Austria, Ukraine and India, and demonstrates how creativity can foster mutual understanding. I am particularly pleased that the students of Father Agnel School have become part of this artistic journey.”