Two siblings were rescued after a fire broke out at a three-storey house in Greater Noida’s Haibatpur on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Guddu and Monu were asleep on the second floor when the fire spread rapidly to the upper floors, blocking the exit from the house. (HT photo/Special Arrangement)

Guddu (32) and Monu (25), both are residents of Bihar’s Nawada, had come to their brother-in-law’s house in Haibatpur while the brother-in-law and his family were away.

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Guddu and Monu were asleep on the second floor when the fire spread rapidly to the upper floors, blocking the exit from the house.

Fire officials rescued the duo after breaking a wall of a room on the third floor. “We broke a wall of the third-floor room from the terrace of an adjacent two-storey house and rescued them. Guddu, who had inhaled smoke, was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stable. Monu was rescued safely,” chief fire officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said.

Locals alerted the police regarding the fire around 9.30 am on Wednesday. The fire control room was immediately informed and with the help of Noida traffic police, fire services personnel from nearby fire stations reached the spot, police officers said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building, where plasticware and other daily-use items meant for sale on handcarts were stored,” Bisrakh’s station house officer (SHO) Ranjeet Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building, where plasticware and other daily-use items meant for sale on handcarts were stored,” Bisrakh’s station house officer (SHO) Ranjeet Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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The firefighting operation continued for nearly an hour and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie fire officials suspected that it might have occurred due to a short-circuit.

“With the help of five fire engines, the fire was extinguished after an hour of effort,” CFO Chaubey said.