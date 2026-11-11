Central Noida police stations to keep digital record of all MLCs, autopsy reports

NOIDA: Police stations in Central Noida will now keep digital records of all medico-legal cases (MLCs) and post-mortem reports (PMRs), besides regularly updating and synchronising daily records, officials said on Tuesday.

The step is part of the police department’s effort to improve digital record-keeping and its monthly performance rankings, officials said. (Representational image)

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The step is part of the police department’s effort to improve digital record-keeping and its monthly performance rankings, officials said.

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The directions also require police station staff to complete all prescribed parameters under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), a nationwide platform that enables police stations to digitise records and facilitates sharing of crime and criminal-related information across police units.

“Daily data from all police stations must be synchronised regularly, and 100% online feeding of MLCs and PMRs must be ensured. All prescribed parameters for the monthly CCTNS ranking should be completed,” Praveen Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) said during a review meeting with all computer operators of the zone’s police stations on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The Central Noida zone comprises eight police stations spread across three ACP circles. These include Phase 2, Phase 3 and Sector 63 under the first circle; Bisrakh and Badalpur under the second; and Ecotech 3, Surajpur and Sector 142 under the third. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Central Noida zone comprises eight police stations spread across three ACP circles. These include Phase 2, Phase 3 and Sector 63 under the first circle; Bisrakh and Badalpur under the second; and Ecotech 3, Surajpur and Sector 142 under the third. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP also directed computer operators to ensure that all police station-related digital work was completed within the prescribed time limits.

The monthly ranking evaluates police stations on their compliance with prescribed digital record-management parameters. “Efforts are being made to improve the effectiveness, transparency and organisation of the digital record-management system,” the Gautam Budh Nagar police said in a statement.