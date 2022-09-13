Chief minister Adityanath asks Noida authority to enforce ban on plastic effectively
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Sector 94 at around 3pm and stayed at the facility for 10 minutes. He also conducted an inspection of the waste treatment facility of the integrated Industrial Township being developed in Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Noida authority to effectively enforce the ban on plastic bags with the help of technology. He inspected the integrated command control centre in Sector 94 where police oversee the enforcement of traffic rules and safety measures. The CM also inspected the waste management and health department control room. He visited the integrated security and traffic management system on the first floor, and the solid waste management system facility on the second floor of the centre.
“The CM has directed us to implement the Integrated Security and Transport Management System (ISTMS) effectively for the safety of the general public. He also asked the authority and police to recover fines imposed on vehicles for violation of traffic norms in the city,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.
Maheshwari put together a presentation on the ISTMS and solid waste management system control mechanism for the CM at the Sector 94 centre, explaining how it helps officials in improving traffic management, enhancing safety, and bettering solid waste management.
According to the authority and traffic police, the ISTMS helps in issuing e-challans to vehicles for violations which are instantly sent to mobile numbers provided on the vehicle registration. Sources informed that traffic police issued at least 40,000 e-challans for violation of traffic rules in July when the facility became operational. Before the ISTMS facility was established, traffic police were only issuing manual challans across the city.
The Noida authority has installed 1076 high-definition cameras at 82 crucial locations across the city as part of this project. These traffic junctions include the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro station, Amrapali Chowk, Mahamaya flyover, Government Degree College, City Centre, Sector 91 and 18, Rajnigandha Chowk, Atta Chowk Gol Chakkar, and Sector 22/54, among others.
“We can carry out live surveillance with the help of these cameras, issue challans and enforce rules. We can also rush help if any commuter calls us and in case of security issues,” a police official informed. Traffic police said that if any commuter finds anomalies in the e-challans, they can call the 9971009001 helpline number for assistance.
The authority began work on the ITMS project in July 202/ It aims at bringing Noida’s key roads and traffic intersections under e-surveillance. The project has a budget of ₹64.49 crore and the authority has installed 40 adaptive traffic control units, 18 speed detection devices, 22 variable message signboards and 693 automatic number plate reader cameras, among other equipment.
2 men hired for a paint job kill shopkeeper for ₹40,000 in phone wallet, caught
NEW DELHI: Two men contracted by a shopkeeper in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar to give hIslam Ahmad's'house and shop a fresh coat of paint killed him late on Monday and stole his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday after tracking down the phone, and the two suspects 20km away in Paharganj. Ahmad has a shop in the Shaheen Bagh area and sells shoes. Since the man's mobile phone was missing, it was first put under surveillance.
Noida authority to form panel to look into dog related issues
The Noida authority is planning to form a committee comprising officials, residents and experts to look into issues related to dogs — both pets and strays — in residential areas and apartment complexes, officials informed. Though pet registration has begun in Noida, people still have not registered their pets, Indu Prakash, officer on special duty, Noida authority added. Prakash further informed that the committee would be formed following approval from the authority's chief executive officer.
Commute chaos: Metro Yellow Line disruption spills on to streets
Gurugram: Thousands of metro users were left stranded for over four hours in Gurugram and other parts of Delhi NCR on Monday morning after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC's) yellow line developed a technical issue. Metros did not ply on the route between Sultanpur in Delhi and Guru Dronacharya metro station from 5.45 am (the time the first metro leaves HUDA City Centre) till 10.07 am, said DMRC officials.
Roads in Kolkata waterlogged after heavy rainfall | Watch
Several parts of Kolkata witnessed severe waterlogging on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, causing disruption of traffic movement. The capital of West Bengal and southern parts of the state witnessed a downpour on Monday triggered by depression over eastern estates. Also Read Bengal BJP leaders detained ahead of protest march, heavy barricading in Kolkata A video shared by news agency ANI shows visuals from Golf Green and Lake Gardens area of Kolkata in waterlogged condition.
Noida residents to get e-cycles on rent soon
Starting the city's first public bike sharing system within the next three months, the Noida Authority will soon get about 620 electric bicycles at 62 docking stations across Noida. Two companies have been selected for this project who will manage different docking stations. Cyclist can get cycle from one stand through the app and they have to deposit it at any docking station. Officials added that nominal rentals will also be fixed soon.
