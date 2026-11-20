Noida: The Floriculture Society of Noida (FSN) will organise its annual Chrysanthemum Show on December 12 and 13 at the Ramleela Ground in Sector 21, according to FSN officials.

The two-day flower exhibition aims to promote floriculture and raise awareness about the importance of green spaces in the city, FSN members said. (HT Archive)

The two-day flower exhibition aims to promote floriculture and raise awareness about the importance of green spaces in the city, FSN members said.

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It will feature different varieties of the chrysanthemum flower, ranging from large exhibition blooms to smaller button varieties, competing across multiple categories for prizes. Participants from corporate houses, educational institutions and residential communities across Delhi-NCR are expected to take part, society members said.

Visitors will also be able to explore displays of foliage plants, coleus, ferns and marigolds. Stalls selling plants, gardening tools, organic fertilisers and decorative pots will also be set up at the venue.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday (December 12) and from 9am to 6pm on Sunday (December 13). Entry will be free, according to FSN members.

“The chrysanthemum was once the centrepiece of popular flower shows in India, particularly in Delhi. However, over the years, these events gradually faded away. The FSN decided to revive interest in the flower and raise awareness about it,” said Deepa Pasricha, vice-president of the society.

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{{^usCountry}} “We want to encourage schoolchildren to visit the exhibition and develop an interest in plants from a young age. Our aim is to teach them young and help them appreciate the importance of greenery, nature and the environment,” Pasricha said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We want to encourage schoolchildren to visit the exhibition and develop an interest in plants from a young age. Our aim is to teach them young and help them appreciate the importance of greenery, nature and the environment,” Pasricha said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are increasingly concretising our surroundings, and it is important to raise awareness about the flowers and greenery around us. We need to give greater importance to floriculture and ensure that Noida does not lose its connection with nature,” said Preeti Singh, an executive member of the society.