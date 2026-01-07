Cold wave: Schools up to Class 8 shut till Jan 10 in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: Amid intense cold wave conditions and dense fog across norther India, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 8 till January 10. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the maximum temperature was around 16 degrees Celsius. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The directive, issued by the district basic education officer Rahul Pawar following instructions from the district magistrate, applies to all schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, UP Board and other boards.

Officials said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing severe cold and low visibility conditions to safeguard students’ health, and directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the maximum temperature was around 16 degrees Celsius. The district witnessed high humidity levels, ranging between 80% and 90%, contributing to fog and mist conditions during the early morning hours. IMD said no weather warning has been issued for the district, though cold conditions are expected to persist.

Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to be in the grip of severe chill over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert until Thursday, predicting dense to very dense fog and chances of “cold day” conditions. A combination of upper-level fog and icy-cold northwesterly winds left the city shivering on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, “cold day” conditions were recorded in isolated pockets, with fog restricting visibility to 250 metres. Persistent shallow fog and haze meant many parts did not see sunshine. The IMD classifies a “cold day” when the minimum temperature is below 10°C and the maximum is 4.5°C or more below normal; it is a “severe cold day” when the departure is 6.5°C or more.

On Tuesday, the Safdarjung weather station logged a maximum of 15.7°C, three degrees below normal. The lowest maximum in the city was 13°C at Palam, six degrees below normal. IMD scientist Krishna Mishra stated, “Maximum temperatures have been observed in the range of 13-16°C with cold day conditions over Delhi at Palam and Lodhi Road. It is likely to continue on Wednesday.” The season’s lowest maximum was 14.2°C on December 31, a six-year low.

Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman, explained the conditions: “Despite fog, which keeps the minimum high, these icy-cold winds will not only keep the maximum low but also gradually bring the minimum lower.” He added that with no WD until January 15, similar conditions should prevail in northern plains. “For Delhi, we can expect the maximum to fall and be in the range of 12-15°C at Safdarjung during the next 9-10 days.”