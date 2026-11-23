A couple and their 21-year-old son were killed after a speeding SUV hit them while they were crossing the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Monday morning. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, police said.

The victims, identified as Harlal (55), his wife Guddo (50) and son Tezveer, were heading to a railway station when the SUV hit them. more less

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Police have identified the deceased as Harlal (55), his wife Guddo (50), and their son Tezveer. They were residents of a village in Kosi Kalan, Mathura.

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According to police officers, the incident took place around 10.30 am on Monday when the family was crossing the DME (National Highway-9). A speeding Mahindra XUV700, bearing a Moradabad registration number and heading from Meerut towards Delhi, hit them near the Vijay Nagar bypass.

Following an alert received through the emergency helpline, a police team rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad, where all three were declared dead on arrival, Ghaziabad assistant commissioner of police Priyashri Pal said.

“Due to the collision, the victims sustained multiple injuries,” ACP Pal added.

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{{^usCountry}} An eyewitness, Ravindra Kumar, a resident of Vijay Nagar, told HT, “I was waiting for a relative near a petrol pump when I heard a loud noise and saw three people being flung into the air. The white SUV, which also suffered damage to its front, stopped after hitting them. I immediately called the police emergency helpline 112. Both lanes were jammed as people gathered to help the victims.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An eyewitness, Ravindra Kumar, a resident of Vijay Nagar, told HT, “I was waiting for a relative near a petrol pump when I heard a loud noise and saw three people being flung into the air. The white SUV, which also suffered damage to its front, stopped after hitting them. I immediately called the police emergency helpline 112. Both lanes were jammed as people gathered to help the victims.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Bus and auto-rickshaw drivers drop off passengers in the middle of the highway. As a result, people attempt to cross the busy road, which often leads to accidents. Authorities should look into the issue and restrict access to the fast lane,” Kumar, who regularly travels along the stretch, added.

According to the police investigation, the family had arrived in Ghaziabad around three days ago to attend the wedding of a relative, Naresh Pal, a resident of Baago, near the accident site.

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On Monday, they were scheduled to travel to Palwal in Haryana by train. “The incident took place when they were heading towards the railway station to board a local train,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

Police said the SUV driver fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle. “Teams are searching for the suspect, and he will be arrested soon,” ACP Pal said.

A case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered at the Crossing Republik police station. Further investigation is underway.