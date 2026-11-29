See the citizen in red crouching by the books. Between her and us lies a heap of crushed bottles, torn plastic and a sodden sack. A puddle the colour of milky tea has spread from the heap. There is just enough dry paving beside it for people to get through.

Delhiwale: Pity the books

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Make no mistake. This is not some roadside garbage dump. This is the Sunday Book Bazar, one of Delhi’s great institutions. For years, this page has shown you its wonders. Here is its unflattering side.

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“For some years now, the Sunday Book Bazar has been held at Mahila Haat, an exhibition ground on the border between New and Old Delhi. It also hosts weddings and other functions among other things, says a bookseller. Indeed, one way to tell that Delhi’s wedding season has begun is to go to the Sunday Book Bazar and see what is left of Saturday night. If the garbage still has that raw smell of dal makhani and matar pulao going stale, you can be sure the shaadi reception was held on the site only last night.”

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{{^usCountry}} The parties can go on late, and the stalls go up early on Sunday. Some of the sellers say that leaves the municipal workers too little time to clean up. The stallholders clear what they can. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The parties can go on late, and the stalls go up early on Sunday. Some of the sellers say that leaves the municipal workers too little time to clean up. The stallholders clear what they can. {{/usCountry}}

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This Sunday at Mahila Haat, between two book stalls, lies a heap of whole red carrots, rotting. (Think of the gajar ka halwa that might have been!)

It’s a shame that people have to pick their way through stinking garbage to get to the books.

Look around further. Part of a passage between the bookstalls is black with slush. One bookseller has found enough dry paving to spread out a blue sheet. Another has raised his display on bricks. Below the bricks, hard bits of leftover food are floating in the slush. You watch where you put your feet here. If your foot happens to brush a book, you might do what many of us were taught to do as children. You pick up the book and touch it to your forehead, a little apology to Vidya Maa.

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On the way to a bookstall piled high with old Penguin classics, there’s a heap of foil bowls streaked with orange gravy. Shahi paneer remnants, perhaps. A few steps away, yellow bits that might have been sweet corn are pressed into something brown.

The saving grace this Sunday is that the wedding chandeliers are still hanging. The late sun catches their little glass drops. You can look up for a moment, but soon you have to watch where you’re going again. See the long strip of garbage across a book-lined passage. There’s a crushed Pepsi cup, a fork with its prongs in a dirty leaf bowl and a length of purple cloth trailing out from under a foil plate. A little farther along lies a Faber & Faber paperback of Auden’s poetry.

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PS: This reportage is drawn from the last to last Sunday.