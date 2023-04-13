8 members, including 3-yr-old, of family stuck in G Noida society lift for 2 hrs

Eight members of a family were stuck in their society’s lift for almost two hours on Wednesday night after which they were rescued by a joint team of Gautam Budh Nagar police and fire department. The incident took place around 9pm at Golf Gardenia society in Alpha-2, Greater Noida. (Representative file image)

The family included a toddler aged three years and two senior citizens.

The incident took place around 9pm at Golf Gardenia society in Alpha-2, Greater Noida.

The family lives on the first floor of the five-storey building in Golf Gardenia society in Greater Noida.

“We took the lift at 9:30pm from the ground floor for the first floor. But instead of going upwards, the lift went down to the basement and got stuck. Though the light and fans inside the lift were working, it was suffocating, especially for my toddler and old parents. It was difficult to contact anyone since the phone networks were not working. It was only later after we got a a signal in our phone, we immediately contacted the security guard of the society to rescue us,” said one of the stuck person.

Also Read:Lucknow: Another man gets stuck in LDA apartment lift, rescued

At around 10:30pm, the security staff of the society called for emergency services on 112.

Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar informed that the fire department received the call about the incident at around 10:30pm.

“The information was routed to the fire department after a resident dialled 112 for emergency services. Immediately, a team of fire safety personnel were rushed to the spot. The lift was stuck in the basement of the society and its doors were cut open using hydraulic cutting equipment by the fire department officials. Eight people stuck on the lift were rescued by the personnel, of which the youngest child was three years old, and the oldest person was 66 years old,” said the officer.

Officials informed that it took the fire department almost an hour to complete the rescue operation.

Chaubey added that preliminary investigation found that the lift’s machinery had malfunctioned.

“The lift had a free fall down to the basement from the ground floor. Such cases are usually seen when there is an interruption in the electricity supply. However, in this case, the electricity supply was on, and the lift had malfunctioned,” he said.

Police officials said that no complaint was received in the matter by the residents.

“A team from Beta-2 police station had also reached the society after information was received on Dial112 at around 10:30pm. The eight members of the family were safely rescued with the help of fire department officials around 11:30 pm. We have not received any complaint in the matter,” Arvind Kumar, assistant commissioner of police-1, Greater Noida, said.

Karan Bhambri, vice president of the society’s Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) said the lift malfunctioned because of overloading.

“We had a detailed discussion with the lift engineer. The engineer said that the lift went down as it was overloaded. The maximum weight the lift can carry is 500 kg and it seems that there was more load on the lift when eight people of the family boarded it. It was a rare incident and we have not received any complaint in the matter from the family or the residents,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON