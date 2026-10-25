Fire at roadside outlet kills 1, engulfs 4 shops in Noida

NOIDA: A 26-year-old man died after a blaze erupted at a roadside temporary food outlet in Raipur village, Sector 126, Noida, on Saturday afternoon and spread to four neighbouring shops, with police suspecting welding work as the likely cause.

The police did not clarify whether the shops were legal or had fire NOCs (PTI)

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The deceased was identified as Sahil Sharma, who was found unconscious while firefighters were carrying out the rescue operation. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, an officer said. Police said, as per doctors, suffocation from inhaling smoke is the likely cause of the death.

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Police said they received a fire alert around 1.30 pm. “Our team reached the spot immediately, and the fire department was alerted, with firefighters arriving by 1.40 pm,” said Sumlesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 126 police station.

Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer (CFO), Gautam Budh Nagar, said six fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused by 2:15 pm.

“Several small restaurants were operating from temporary structures. According to the initial probe, welding was underway in a shed. The fire appears to have been caused by the welding work,” Chaubey said.

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{{^usCountry}} Abhay Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said five temporary shops were operating at the fire spot. “The shops were evacuated, and the fire was completely extinguished within 40 minutes after fire brigades reached. The exact circumstances leading to the fire and the death are being examined. A probe and legal action are underway,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhay Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said five temporary shops were operating at the fire spot. “The shops were evacuated, and the fire was completely extinguished within 40 minutes after fire brigades reached. The exact circumstances leading to the fire and the death are being examined. A probe and legal action are underway,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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ADCP said police have called Sharma’s parents for identification, recording statements and legal formalities. Police said, as per eyewitnesses, he was working in a shop when the fire occurred and fell unconscious.

When reached, the SHO said a nearby temple committee was operating the shops. “There is a temple in the adjoining lane, and these shops belong to the temple committee,” the SHO told HT.

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However, the police did not clarify whether the shops were legal or had fire NOCs. “They have been operating for a long time,” the SHO added.