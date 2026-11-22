A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar late Saturday night, gutting the stored material and a mini-truck parked on the premises. Fire personnel took nearly eight hours to bring the blaze under control on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.

Fire personnel battled the blaze at a plastic godown in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar for nearly eight hours before bringing it under control on Sunday morning. more less

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According to fire officials, they received information about the incident through the emergency helpline at around 12.30 pm on Sunday.

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“Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders from the Modinagar fire station were immediately dispatched to the spot. However, due to the presence of plastic and waste material, the fire spread rapidly,” a fire official said.

Subsequently, three additional water bowsers (mobile water-storage tanks) and a fire tender from nearby fire stations were pressed into service to contain the blaze.

“After eight hours of continuous efforts, the fire was completely extinguished on Sunday,” the Ghaziabad Fire Department said in a statement.

No one was present inside the godown at the time of the incident, and there were no reports of anyone being trapped or injured.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident caused significant damage to the property and the material stored inside. Fire personnel ensured that the flames were completely extinguished to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby structures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident caused significant damage to the property and the material stored inside. Fire personnel ensured that the flames were completely extinguished to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby structures. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials said efforts are underway to determine what triggered the blaze.