Fire erupts at Noida house after AC short-circuit; none hurt

Noida: A fire broke out on the second floor of a three-storey house in Noida’s Sector 36 following a blast in a split air conditioner (AC) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, fire officials said, adding that it did not cause any injury to anyone. A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media, showing huge flames inside the room as firefighters worked to douse the fire using hose pipes. (HT Photos)

“Around 12.33am, Wednesday, the fire control room received information from locals that a fire had broken out in a house in C Block, Sector 36,” said Phase 1 fire officer Shiv Narayan Singh.

Three fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot and they managed to extinguish the fire after an hour of efforts. “When we reached the spot, the house owner, Manish Arora, along with his family, had already vacated the house safely, and no injuries were reported,” the officer added.

A fire department investigation revealed that the indoor unit of the split AC had exploded, triggering the fire. “Books and other flammable materials were stored in the room, which caused the fire to spread rapidly and completely gut the room,” Singh said.

Due to the fire department’s swift response, the blaze was contained to one room. “We used hose pipes to reach the second floor,” he added.

It could not be confirmed if the AC had been serviced, as the family was in shock following the fire, the officer added.

Fire officials have urged the public to service their ACs before use due to the excessive heat. “Multiple cases of AC fires have been reported in Noida and Greater Noida during the summer. People are requested to check for leakages and other technical issues in their ACs,” said Singh.

On April 8, more than 14 people jumped from the third and fourth floors of a business complex in Noida’s Sector 18, following a massive fire triggered by an AC blast on the first floor of the eight-storey building.