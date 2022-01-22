Four persons arrested after exchange of fire in Noida’s Sector 62

Noida police on Saturday afternoon arrested four persons after an exchange of fire in Sector 62 and recovered stolen valuables, weapons, and a car from their possession.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Noida, said that the Sector 58 police on Saturday received information about the movement of some suspects in a white Maruti Suzuki SX4 car near Jaipuria Crossing in Noida’s Sector 62.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A police team signalled them to stop for checking but they opened fire and tried to escape. The team chased the suspects and forced them to stop. In the exchange of fire, two suspects – Arjun Kumar, 25, from Pratapgarh and Mithlesh Kumar, 26, from Madhya Pradesh – received bullet injuries and were arrested,” he said.

Two other suspects – Zubair Ahmad, 24, from Daryaganj in Delhi, and Sunil Kumar, 26, from Siwan in Bihar – managed to escape. However, they were later arrested during a combing exercise, police said.

Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Noida, said that the police recovered four countrymade guns, eight live cartridges, three used cartridges, ₹4,600 in cash, a stolen smartphone, and a bag from their possession. The four suspects lived in a room in New Friends Colony in Delhi, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Verma said that on Saturday morning, one Satyajeet Kumar, 35, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad, filed a complaint at Sector 58 police station saying that on Friday evening he was waiting in Noida’s Sector 62 for a bus bound for Anand Vihar when the four suspects offered him a lift in their car.

“Satyajeet was on his way to Bihar and was carrying some goods for his family. The suspects snatched his valuables, mobile phone and purse, and dumped him on the way,” the ACP said.

The police registered a complaint against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police team scanned CCTV footage in nearby areas and identified the car used in the crime. “On Saturday, the suspects were in Noida when they were arrested,” Verma said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, he said.