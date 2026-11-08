From village to festive markets: Gr Noida women craft their own Diwali business

GREATER NOIDA: Rural women associated with self-help groups in Gautam Budh Nagar are tapping the festive market by handcrafting Diwali essentials, including candles, earthen diyas, and other decorative items.

Workers said that making diyas is something they enjoy, especially during the festive season (HT)

In Shamshamnagar village, members of the Ujala self-help group are making candles in different colours and designs. Meanwhile, the Shri Ganesh self-help group in Dhanuwas village under Dadri tehsil is producing earthen diyas for the festival.

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Women from other self-help groups in the district are also preparing decorative and traditional products in response to seasonal demand. Their products are being marketed through local retailers, providing the groups access to buyers beyond their immediate villages.

Facilitated by the district administration under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, the initiative aims to provide rural women with opportunities to earn through small-scale production and marketing activities, officials said.

“The objective is to connect women associated with self-help groups with income-generating activities and help them take their products to local markets. Festive demand provides an opportunity for these groups to increase production and earn from their work,” district magistrate Medha Roopam said in a statement.

Under the initiative, rural women are organised into self-help groups and provided opportunities for training, guidance and livelihood generation. The groups undertake collective activities, including production and marketing, to develop sustainable sources of income.

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{{^usCountry}} “During Diwali, people look for different kinds of decorative candles. We have been making them in different colours and designs to meet the demand. The self-help group has given us an opportunity to use our skills and earn an income,” said Guddi (single name), a member of the Ujala self-help group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During Diwali, people look for different kinds of decorative candles. We have been making them in different colours and designs to meet the demand. The self-help group has given us an opportunity to use our skills and earn an income,” said Guddi (single name), a member of the Ujala self-help group. {{/usCountry}}

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Workers said that making diyas is something they enjoy, especially during the festive season. “It feels good when products made by us are sold in local markets. The income also helps us contribute to our household expenses,” said another worker of a self-help group.

The district administration said the participation of these groups in festive production was helping women use their skills for income generation while creating a market for locally made products.