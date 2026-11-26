Greater Noida: Two days after an LPG cylinder blast at a house left a man and his son dead and his daughter-in-law and grandson with burn injuries in Jewar’s Dayanatpur village, their gas supply agency and its unidentified officials were booked for causing death by negligence, police said on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from the victim family’s relative, Kushalpal Singh, the Jewar police station has registered a case on Tuesday. (Representational image) more less

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Following a complaint from the victim family’s relative, Kushalpal Singh, the Jewar police station has registered a case on Tuesday under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(b) (act endangering life), and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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In the FIR, seen by HT, Singh alleged that the incident involves suspected negligence in the quality of the gas cylinder, valve, seal, refilling process, and compliance with safety standards.

“It is the responsibility of the gas supply company and the concerned agency to ensure that consumers are provided with completely safe cylinders that comply with the prescribed safety standards,” he stated.

Singh demanded a technical and forensic investigation of the gas cylinder, valve, regulator, and pipe. Besides, the complainant also sought the seizure of records related to cylinder testing, refilling, and quality control.

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{{^usCountry}} “An investigation is being carried out by the fire department and gas agency. Action will be taken following the report. The gas cylinder and other burned items from the house were also sent for forensic analysis,” said Rajeev Singh Sisodia, ACP (Greater Noida). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An investigation is being carried out by the fire department and gas agency. Action will be taken following the report. The gas cylinder and other burned items from the house were also sent for forensic analysis,” said Rajeev Singh Sisodia, ACP (Greater Noida). {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, an investigation revealed that on Monday (November 23), when Veerpal Singh, 56, ignited an incense stick for prayers at around 6.30pm, a blast took place in the kitchen that left him and his son, Abhishek, 24, who was sleeping in the same room, dead due to 100% burn injuries.

Singh’s daughter-in-law, Kajal, 22, and two-year-old grandson, who were in another room, suffered severe burn injuries. Neighbours rescued them and rushed them to a nearby hospital, police said, adding that both are out of danger.

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Singh’s wife, and her daughter, who is set to get married on December 1, were out for shopping.