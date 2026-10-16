Gautam Budh Nagar trains 85 self-help group women in first aid, fire safety and disaster response

Around 85 women associated with self-help groups in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar are being trained in first aid, fire safety and emergency response as part of a three-day disaster preparedness programme that began on October 15, officials said.

Women from self-help groups in Gautam Budh Nagar are being trained as first responders, with sessions covering fire safety, life-saving skills and disaster preparedness.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The training programme, organised by the district disaster management authority in Greater Noida, covers disaster risk reduction, fire safety, basic life-saving skills and first aid, with the aim of preparing women to assist their families and communities during emergencies, officials said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Public awareness, timely preparedness, regular training and coordination among different departments play an important role in reducing losses caused by disasters. Women associated with self-help groups can play an effective role in making their families and communities aware and providing necessary assistance during disasters,” additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Ajit Kumar Singh said.

The training is being conducted with support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire department and the health department. Participants are being familiarised with precautions to be taken during different types of disasters, emergency response measures and the importance of community participation in relief and rescue operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The programme also focuses on preparing participants to act as first responders — people who can provide immediate assistance before specialised emergency services arrive. Training materials, including videos and information, education and communication resources, are being used alongside practical activities to explain disaster response, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme also focuses on preparing participants to act as first responders — people who can provide immediate assistance before specialised emergency services arrive. Training materials, including videos and information, education and communication resources, are being used alongside practical activities to explain disaster response, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The initiative comes under the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority’s efforts to strengthen disaster risk reduction through community participation. The three-day programme will continue with further sessions covering different aspects of disaster preparedness and response,” district disaster expert Omkar Chaturvedi said.