Gautam Budh Nagar district election officer Medha Roopam said on Friday that, under the special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, eligible voters can visit their respective polling stations on October 17 and 24 to register their names with booth-level officers (BLOs), who will be available from 10 am to 4 pm.

Roopam, who is also the district magistrate, said the special drives aim to cover eligible residents whose names are missing from the voter lists and young people registering for the first time.

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According to an official statement, help desks would be set up at all polling stations to assist applicants with the registration process. Form 6, required for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls, along with other necessary documents, will be available with BLOs and copies of the electoral rolls and supplementary lists will be accessible at the booths.

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Roopam, who is also the district magistrate, said the special drives aim to cover eligible residents whose names are missing from the voter lists and young people registering for the first time.

“The objective is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls. Officials have been directed to run the registration campaign effectively and raise awareness, particularly among young people and first-time voters, about the enrolment process. The aim is to ensure that all eligible citizens can register according to the prescribed procedure,” said Roopam.

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{{^usCountry}} The exercise uses January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date, and the integrated draft electoral rolls will be published on November 12, after which residents can submit claims and objections until December 11. The statement said these will be resolved by December 28, with the final electoral rolls scheduled for publication on January 4, 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exercise uses January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date, and the integrated draft electoral rolls will be published on November 12, after which residents can submit claims and objections until December 11. The statement said these will be resolved by December 28, with the final electoral rolls scheduled for publication on January 4, 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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The rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations will be completed by November 2. Electoral registration officers will physically verify polling stations and submit a preliminary list to the district election office by October 18. The list will be discussed with representatives of recognised political parties on October 19, and their suggestions and objections will be sought.

An official said the BLOs and electoral registration officers have also been asked to coordinate with resident welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) and political parties to publicise the registration camps, particularly in residential societies.