GDA surveys road link between Hindon airport, proposed Aerocity

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has begun a survey to identify a road alignment connecting the Hindon civil airport in Sikandarpur to its proposed Aerocity-themed township near Raj Nagar Extension, officials said.

The master plan road also carries traffic from Delhi through the Hindon elevated road, leading to congestion, officials said. (HT archive)

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The township, planned near the proposed international cricket stadium, will feature mixed land use, including commercial and institutional facilities, malls, shopping complexes and accommodation for visitors.

Officials said the proposed road would also provide connectivity to GDA’s upcoming Harnandipuram residential township, planned over 501 hectares near Raj Nagar Extension.

Officials said the proposed road would provide direct connectivity between the airport and the township once the residential and commercial developments, along with the cricket stadium, come up.

“The GDA has started a survey to assess the best possible route linking the civil airport at Hindon to the proposed Aerocity-themed township near Raj Nagar Extension. Once we get this connectivity, the traffic issues on the Raj Nagar Extension master plan road will be reduced, and people will also get a shortcut to Loni, Muradnagar and Modinagar,” said GDA secretary Vivek Mishra.

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{{^usCountry}} At present, commuters travelling from Hindon airport to Raj Nagar Extension have to take the Delhi-Wazirabad Road and cross the Hindon river bridge to reach the area via the master plan road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, commuters travelling from Hindon airport to Raj Nagar Extension have to take the Delhi-Wazirabad Road and cross the Hindon river bridge to reach the area via the master plan road. {{/usCountry}}

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The master plan road also carries traffic from Delhi through the Hindon elevated road, leading to congestion, officials said.

“Once the new route is chalked out, traffic will be diverted in different directions according to commuters’ needs. The Aerocity-themed township is proposed over 200 hectares of land, and we have started the process of getting consent from landowners to give their land for the project. We expect to launch the township in phases, covering 50 hectares each,” Mishra said.