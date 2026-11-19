A 26-year-old man who was injured allegedly during a fight between two neighbour families in Loni on November 14 succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said. This is the second death in the incident after a woman was shot dead during the dispute.

Ghaziabad: 26-year-old man dies, second casualty in fight between neighbours

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The argument began around 10pm on Saturday after the brother of the woman victim, identified as 25-year-old Aman Kumar, urinated near the neighbours residence in the Indirapuri locality.

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When Aman returned home, some 200metres away, and told his family of the incident, his sister Puja Kumar and friend Amit Kumar decided to visit their neighbours to discuss the incident, around 10:15pm.

However, it immediately escalated into a confrontation. One of the neighbours, a 26-year-old man, brought out a gun and shot Puja, hitting her on the left side of the face, according to the FIR. Meanwhile, other members of the family beat up Amit.

Puja was declared dead at the hospital. “Amit, however, was initially stable and later developed complications in the head the next day. He was put under intensive treatment and succumbed on Wednesday,” said Amardeep Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Ankur Vihar circle. “Amit’s death is being considered as a second murder in the case.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, the cause of his injuries has yet to be established, said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of rural zone. “We checked the CCTV recordings of the fight. So far, nothing suggests that Amit’s head was hit by a brick by the suspects, as mentioned in the FIR. We have directed for an autopsy and are waiting for the reports to know the exact cause of his death.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the cause of his injuries has yet to be established, said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of rural zone. “We checked the CCTV recordings of the fight. So far, nothing suggests that Amit’s head was hit by a brick by the suspects, as mentioned in the FIR. We have directed for an autopsy and are waiting for the reports to know the exact cause of his death.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police had on Sunday registered an FIR on November 15 against seven people under sections 191(2) (rioting), 103(2) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 125(b) (rash and negligent acts endangering life and personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR also invokes provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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Five suspects named in the FIR were arrested on November 15, while the absconding 26-year-old suspect who allegedly shot Puja surrendered to the police on November 16.