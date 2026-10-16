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Ghaziabad: Couple put under digital arrest for nine days, 14.76 lakh extorted

Ghaziabad: A couple at Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad was allegedly held under digital arrest by suspects, posing as police and court officials, for nine days and forced to transfer ₹14

Published on: Oct 16, 2026, 07:51:30 IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: A couple at Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad was allegedly held under digital arrest by suspects, posing as police and court officials, for nine days and forced to transfer 14.76 lakh, police said Thursday.

A 57-year-old woman said that unidentified suspects posing as police officers called her husband’s mobile on October 1, claiming their documents had been misused for money laundering. (Representational image)
A 57-year-old woman said that unidentified suspects posing as police officers called her husband’s mobile on October 1, claiming their documents had been misused for money laundering. (Representational image)

In the police complaint, a 57-year-old woman said that unidentified suspects posing as police officers called her husband’s mobile on October 1, claiming their documents had been misused for money laundering.

“I also received a video call in which two persons said they were calling from a court. They said they knew where we lived, and we were trapped in a case. They put us under digital arrest for about nine days, took daily updates of our activities… they also threatened that my daughter could get kidnapped from her school if money is not transferred,” the complainant read.

After the threats, the woman made an RTGS transfer of 14.76 lakhs on October 9 to an account provided by the callers. The complainant stated that as soon as she transferred the money, the suspects switched off their mobile phones.

Officials from the crime branch said an investigation is underway.

“We have initiated proceedings to trace the suspects based on mobile numbers and bank accounts. We have also frozen about 10 lakhs of money transferred into the account,” said Piyush Kumar Singh, additional DCP (crime).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh &ndash; from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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