Ghaziabad: Heavy vehicles barred, diversions announced for Chhath Puja

Ghaziabad: Traffic police have announced diversions for Sunday and Monday, restricting heavy vehicles from entering the city to ensure smooth movement during the celebrations.

People at a market at Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad,on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The diversions will come into force from 12pm on November 15 and will remain on November 16 until the festivities end. Traffic police personnel will remain deployed and entry of heavy vehicles has been restricted,” said Trigun Bisen, DCP (traffic).

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According to officials, Chhath Puja will be celebrated at approximately 79 spots across Ghaziabad. Key locations include the Hindon Chhath ghat near GT Road, Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram (adjacent to the UP-Gate), the Upper Ganga Canal site in Muradnagar, and Tronica City near the Yamuna river.

On November 15 and 16, thousands of devotees will celebrate Chhath at designatedghats and along the banks of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers passing through Ghaziabad.

The major Chhath event is held at the river Hindon chhath ghat adjacent to GT Road, which connects to Mohan Nagar on one side and the New Bus Adda Metro station on the other.

According to the traffic management plan, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to go from Mohan Nagar towards the Hindon river site.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said such traffic will be diverted to NH-9 to their onward destinations from Mohan Nagar. Similarly, no heavy vehicles will be allowed to proceed to the Hindon site from the New Bus Adda Metro station, nor will they be allowed towards the site from Nagdwar in Sahibabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said such traffic will be diverted to NH-9 to their onward destinations from Mohan Nagar. Similarly, no heavy vehicles will be allowed to proceed to the Hindon site from the New Bus Adda Metro station, nor will they be allowed towards the site from Nagdwar in Sahibabad. {{/usCountry}}

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The plan added that no heavy vehicles will be allowed to proceed from the rotary area of Raj Nagar Extension towards the river Hindon site.

“Once the diversions come into effect, there will be strict compliance. The diversions have been put in place for the ease of devotees who will arrive in large numbers to the river Hindon site and also for commuters,” the DCP added.