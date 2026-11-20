Ghaziabad A court in Ghaziabad on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a 62-year-old man for raping his 17-year-old daughter in 2019 at their house, a month after her mother’s demise, the prosecution officials said.

The court, headed by additional sessions judge Saurabh Goyal in an order on Thursday, held the accused as guilty and awarded him life imprisonment under the IPC section 376(2) (rape) and a penalty of ₹5,000. (Representational image)

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The court, headed by additional sessions judge Saurabh Goyal in an order on Thursday, held the accused as guilty and awarded him life imprisonment under the IPC section 376(2) (rape) and a penalty of ₹5,000.

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The court framed charges against the man on October 10, 2019, and the trial was initiated. On the basis of arguments during the trial, the court on November 16 held the man as guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Thursday.

“Although the convicted accused has been in jail for about 7 years, 4 months, and 9 days, and at present the age of the convicted accused is about 62 years. In this case, the convicted accused, who was the guardian of the victim, who was to nurture her, committed this heinous offence with his own daughter, which also shatters the truth of the family, which is the smallest unit of the whole society. He attacked the safety of the victim in her own house, where she felt the safest. The convicted accused has repeatedly forcibly assaulted his daughter and appears deserving of maximum punishment,” the court in its order stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The court further stated that the accused is “punished under section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code with rigorous imprisonment, the period of which is his remaining life, and a fine of ₹5000. On non-payment of fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of 6 months.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court further stated that the accused is “punished under section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code with rigorous imprisonment, the period of which is his remaining life, and a fine of ₹5000. On non-payment of fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of 6 months.” {{/usCountry}}

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Harish Kumar, special public prosecutor (Pocso) said that the family is originally from Faizabad. After her mother’s death in May, she arrived in Khoda, along with her younger brother and father, an electrical works contractor, then aged 55.

“The incident happened after the mother of the girl died. The girl was assaulted regularly by her father, and she later told her school principal about the incident on July 1, 2019…Later, with the help of an NGO, an FIR was lodged against her father on July 6, 2019, and he was arrested. After trial, the court on Thursday pronounced life imprisonment for her father,” special public prosecutor (Pocso) Kumar said.

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“The girl gave testimonies against the father during the chief examination and also maintained the incident with her during her statements under CrPC 164 before a magistrate. Her testimonies proved crucial in the case,” Kumar added.

The court order, seen by HT, states that the girl mentioned in the FIR that her father sexually assaulted her at night on June 24, 26, and 27, in 2019 despite her protests and objections. The child was also present at the house.

An FIR was registered under the IPC section for rape and also under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the man.

The court on November 16 held the man as guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Thursday.