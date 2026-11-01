Ghaziabad man gets life term for murdering woman in 2020

Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a 45-year-old man for strangling a 75-year-old woman to death in Sadarpur and hiding her body following a neighborhood dispute.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 10, 2020, in Sadarpur (Photo for representation)

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“Based on the evidence and arguments, the court found accused Sudhir as guilty and awarded life imprisonment for murder and a total penalty of ₹35,000. The quarrel over spilling of hay outside the woman’s house led to the murder. Medical report showed that the woman was strangled,” Giriraj Bhati, additional district government counsel (criminal), told HT on Saturday.

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Additional district and sessions judge Nitendra Kumar said in the final order, “Convicted Sudhir Kumar is sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹30,000 for the offence under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 for the offence under Section 201 (destruction of evidence) of IPC. With the above given sentences, the purpose of justice will be fulfilled. All sentences will run concurrently.”

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{{^usCountry}} The incident occurred on the morning of April 10, 2020, in Sadarpur when the victim, Tulsa Devi, was cleaning outside her house and went missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident occurred on the morning of April 10, 2020, in Sadarpur when the victim, Tulsa Devi, was cleaning outside her house and went missing. {{/usCountry}}

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Devi’s son, Parvinder Kumar, filed a missing complaint the same day.

On April 11, Kumar informed police that his neighbour, Sudhir Singh, spoke to his mother just before she went missing and that her body was found in a room where Singh stored haystacks.

Police registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) at Kavi Nagar police station and arrested Sudhir Singh the same day. A chargesheet was filed against him on May 31, 2020.

During the trial, the prosecution maintained that the circumstances and evidence were conclusive against the accused. They argued that the accused committed the murder solely, leaving no possibility of it having been committed by any other person.

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“The women in my family said that on the morning of the day of the incident, my mother had a quarrel with Sudhir because he brought a bundle of hay, and some of it fell outside the entrance of his house. My mother then asked the family members to go inside, and she would handle Sudhir… We asked Sudhir, and he said that my mother had gone towards the Govindpuram locality. Thereafter, we went for a search towards Govindpuram. Later, we found the room (used for storing haystacks) locked and asked for keys to the room from Sudhir’s brother. When we searched, the body of my mother was found in the heap of hay,” the victim’s son and prosecution witness said in their statements, as mentioned in the court order.